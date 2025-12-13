Davao del Sur Capitol forgoes Christmas party in respect for slain brgy captain

CAPITOL employees in Davao del Sur will forgo their traditional Christmas party this year, Governor Yvonne R. Cagas announced at the Capitol lobby during the December 9, 2025 flag-raising ceremony. The decision, she said, was made out of respect for those grieving the death of Barangay Tres de Mayo Captain Oscar “Dodong” Bucol Jr., who was shot and killed while livestreaming on Facebook on the evening of November 25, 2025.

Governor Cagas emphasized that celebrating while many families remain in mourning would be inappropriate, urging the community to continue supporting efforts to bring justice for the slain barangay captain.

“Dili pud maayo no while naga-happy-happy ta, naay mga pamilya nga naga-mourn pa. Tabangi pud mi ninyo na makuha ang hustisya para kay Kapitan (It wouldn’t be right for us to be celebrating while there are families still mourning. Please also help us seek justice for the barangay captain),” she said.

Despite canceling the party, she assured that all provincial employees will still receive noche buena items for the holiday season.

Incident caught on Facebook Live

Bucol, known locally as a vocal barangay leader in Digos City, was livestreaming from his residence in Barangay Tres de Mayo shortly after 9 p.m. on November 25 when gunfire rang out during the broadcast. The attack was captured in part on video, with Bucol reportedly appearing on camera with blood on his back and calling for help before slumping to the ground. He was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital.

According to Philippine National Police and provincial reports, the gunfire erupted suddenly, and the assailants fled the scene, leaving authorities to launch a manhunt for those responsible. Initial police investigations triggered the formation of a special task force to lead the probe into the brazen killing.

Rewards for information, national response

In the days following Bucol’s death, the amount offered for information leading to the arrest of his killers has grown significantly. What began as a P2 million reward with pledges from Vice President Sara Duterte and Governor Cagas has risen as additional local officials and the Bucol family contributed more funds. Reports indicate the total bounty has reached P4 million,

The high-profile nature of the killing drew national condemnation. Vice President Duterte publicly vowed to uphold citizens’ rights and called for swift justice in the matter.

Investigation and persons of interest

Police authorities confirmed that investigators are treating Bucol’s public criticism of officials and perceived political tensions as possible motives, though the official line remains that all angles are being examined. A red car has been identified in CCTV footage entering and leaving the vicinity around the time of the murder, and police are tracking its movements as part of the inquiry.

Parallel to the police investigation, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) also announced a separate probe to help ensure a transparent and thorough process. Multiple “persons of interest” have already been subpoenaed to provide information, signalling that law enforcement is pursuing several leads.

Public reaction and family’s concerns

While authorities maintain that the investigation is proceeding, Bucol’s family has expressed frustration with what they describe as a slow pace of progress. His father publicly remarked that if an ordinary citizen had been implicated, the case might have advanced more quickly. Supporters and community members have also held vigils and called for justice, reflecting local demands for accountability in the region. DEF