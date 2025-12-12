Davao del Sur Capitol Scholarship welcomes 1,400 new students

THE Provincial Government of Davao del Sur celebrated a new milestone in its longstanding scholarship initiative as it honored Capitol scholars who successfully passed their respective board examinations and welcomed 1,400 new beneficiaries into the program.

In an announcement, the provincial government congratulated the over 80 scholars who recently became licensed professionals, recognizing the hard work, perseverance, and commitment that brought them to this achievement.

“Your hard work, determination, and unwavering commitment to your dreams have brought you to this proud moment. You have not only uplifted yourselves and your families, but you have also brought honor to our province,” the province’s message read.

Governor Yvonne R. Cagas praised the scholars, expressing hope that their success would inspire current and incoming beneficiaries.

“Congratulations! Hinaut mahimo ning challenge ug inspiration sa mga Capitol scholars karon (I am hoping that this will be a challenge and inspiration to the current Capitol scholars),” she said.

Growing scholarship program

Davao del Sur’s Capitol Scholarship Program continues to expand, with the provincial government formally accepting 1,400 new scholars during an orientation held on November 17, 2025, at the Provincial Coliseum.

This brings the total number of active beneficiaries to 6,200 students enrolled in various colleges and universities within the province.

A flagship program established by the late Gov. Dodo Cagas, the initiative was sustained by former Gov. and now Vice Gov. Marc Cagas and is currently being carried forward by Gov. Yvonne Cagas. The program aims to ease the financial burden of tertiary education for thousands of families in Davao del Sur.

Financial assistance and support

Each Capitol scholar receives ₱8,000 per semester or ₱16,000 per school year, which covers part of their tuition. Students may pursue any course or program, provided they enroll in a college or university within Davao del Sur.

To sustain the program, the provincial government allocates at least ₱100 million annually, emphasizing its commitment to expanding educational access.

Requirements for seeking scholarship

To qualify for the Capitol Scholarship Program, applicants must submit:

Barangay certificate of residency

Biodata

Report Card or Form 137

Applicants also undergo a written examination and interview as part of the selection process.



A future built on education

With new board passers bringing pride to Davao del Sur and thousands more joining the scholarship community, the Capitol Scholarship Program continues to play a crucial role in shaping the province’s future.

The provincial government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting young 'Davsuranons' in their pursuit of higher education, encouraging scholars to continue striving, excelling, and serving with integrity. CEA