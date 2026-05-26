Davao del Sur celebrates 4th year of insurgency-free

DAVAO del Sur marked its fourth consecutive year as an insurgency-free province on Monday, May 25, 2026, with provincial officials and security forces highlighting what they described as sustained peace, improved security, and strengthened community development efforts in the area.

The anniversary celebration was held at the Provincial Capitol Grounds in Barangay Mati, Digos City under the theme “Lakaw Padulong sa Malungtarong Kalinaw” (Journey Towards Sustainable Peace).

The event was led by Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas together with members of the provincial board, local government officials, representatives from the Philippine National Police, the Philippine Army, and various national government agencies.

Cagas said the occasion served not only as a celebration of peace efforts but also as recognition of the continuing cooperation among security forces, local governments, and communities in preventing the return of armed insurgency in the province.

Davao del Sur was formally declared insurgency-free on May 25, 2022 after the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) passed a resolution affirming the dismantling of local communist armed groups operating in the province. The declaration was made during the administration of former governor Marc Douglas Cagas IV, making Davao del Sur the first province in the Davao Region to receive such recognition.

Military officials have previously attributed the province’s insurgency-free status to intensified security operations, localized peace engagements, and government development programs in conflict-affected communities.

The 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, Philippine Army, joined the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur in commemorating the 4th Anniversary of an Insurgency-Free Davao del Sur at the Provincial Capitol Grounds on May 25, 2026.

Major General Alvin Luzon joined Gov. Cagas during the celebration, which he says was achieved through sustained collaboration among security forces, local government units, stakeholders, and communities.

Maj. Gen. Luzon emphasized that the milestone reflects the unity, vigilance, and shared sacrifices of all sectors in securing lasting peace and development in the province.

“As we commemorate this important milestone, may we continue to work together in preserving the peace we have achieved and move towards lasting peace, progress, and sustainable development for future generations,” Luzon said.

Gov. Cagas likewise underscored the importance of sustaining peace awareness among the younger generation and protecting the province’s hard-earned gains.

The 10ID reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining peace and security gains through continued collaboration with partner stakeholders and communities to prevent the resurgence of insurgency in the province.

Before the declaration in 2022, parts of Davao del Sur had long been affected by the activities of the New People’s Army (NPA), particularly in remote upland areas where rebels were accused of carrying out extortion, harassment, and attacks against civilians and government forces.

The Philippine Army earlier reported that several weakened guerrilla fronts in the Davao Region collapsed following a series of surrenders and military operations from 2020 to 2022. Security officials said these developments significantly reduced insurgent influence across Davao del Sur and neighboring provinces.

Authorities also noted that former rebel supporters had benefited from reintegration programs, livelihood assistance, housing support, and infrastructure projects under the government’s anti-insurgency campaign.

Despite the province’s insurgency-free status, security forces said they continue to monitor possible attempts by remaining rebel remnants to reorganize in parts of Mindanao. The military has repeatedly stressed the need for sustained peacebuilding, intelligence coordination, and community participation to preserve long-term stability in the region.

Meanwhile, the Agila Division highlighted that its entire Area of Operation remains insurgency-free, with no active New People’s Army (NPA) units monitored across its operational jurisdiction, reflecting the sustained success of the government’s whole-of-nation approach in maintaining peace and stability.

The culmination program featured the symbolic release of doves and balloons representing sustained peace, unity, and prosperity in Davao del Sur. DEF WITH REPORTS FROM 10TH ID PR