Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte PNPs call for unity vs fake information

THE Philippine National Police provincial offices of Davao del Norte and Davao del Sur have pushed for a united front against the proliferation of fake and false information.

The Davao del Norte Police Provincial Office (DNPPO) gathered the police officers, government information officers, media practitioners, chiefs of police, Police Community Affairs and Development Division representatives, and some force multipliers during the Anti-fake Information Consultative Forum conducted on November 11, 2025, at the New Marangal Hall at its headquarters in Tagum City.

DNPPO commander Police Col. Glenn G. Cristines sought to strengthen the police campaign against information disorder through the consultative forum that highlighted the “importance of collaboration among various sectors in confronting the rising threat of fake information”.

“Let us continue to work together in promoting truth, transparency, and responsible communication. By standing united against fake information, we safeguard not only our credibility as public servants but also the trust of the communities we serve,” he said in his message to about 100 participants.

In a separate event, Davao del Sur Provincial Office Provincial Director, Police Col. Leo Ajero noted that fake information is “one of the most pervasive challenges to peace, order, and public trust.”

He cited the adverse impact of false information affecting households, communities, misleading people, sowing fear and division, and undermining the credibility of government institutions and legitimate media.

“As public servants, communicators, and defenders of truth, it is our duty to ensure that facts – not falsehoods – guide our people.”

Meanwhile, DSPPO Provincial Community Affairs and Development Unit chief, Police Lt.Col Crisaldo R. Gaila, called for unity in carrying out the commitment to promote truth and responsible communication.

“This mission cannot be accomplished by a single agency alone. It requires the unified efforts of government agencies, the security sector, the media, and community stakeholders, each of us playing a crucial role in safeguarding the integrity of information,” he said.

The campaign of DNPPO on Anti-Fake Information was also attended by Philippine Information Agency Deputy Regional Head Jeanevive D. Abangan, who discussed Information Disinformation, the Anatomy of Fake Info, Ethics in Journalism and Broadcasting, and the basics on the ethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as sources of information.

Also joining the DNNPO Anti-Fake Information Consultative Forum was PEMS Sherwin C. Maybanting of the Provincial Anti-Cybercrime Response Team. He shared insights on cybercrime risks associated with fake information and emphasized the value of responsible digital behavior.

Police Lt. Cedric Suanco of the PNP Regional Anti-Crime Unit (Racu) joined Abangan during the Anti-Fake Information Consultative Forum conducted by DSPPO at the Kabalikat Hall of DSPPO Headquarters in Digos City. PIA DAVAO