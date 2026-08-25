Davao del Sur earns ISO 9001:2015 certification

THE Provincial Government of Davao del Sur has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for key support processes, marking a milestone in its efforts to institutionalize quality management and improve the delivery of government services to the province's residents.

Provincial Administrator Atty. Herbert Gonzales explained the significance of the certification during the provincial government's Monday Convocation on August 24, 2026, at the Tablizo Gym inside the Capitol Compound in Matti, Digos City.

Gonzales said the certification means the provincial government has established a quality management system designed to ensure that its projects, services, and programs are delivered according to internationally recognized standards.

“Kining ISO usa kini ka quality management system aron ang kalidad sa atong mga proyekto, serbisyo, ug programa mohaum sa international standards set by the International Organization for Standardization (This ISO is a quality management system that ensures the quality of our projects, services, and programs conforms to the international standards set by the International Organization for Standardization),” Gonzales said.

The certificate, issued by certification body TÜV SÜD PSB Philippines Inc., covers the provincial government's support processes in procurement management, budget planning and execution, accounting, treasury, general services, and economic development and investment promotion for local government services.

Under Certificate Registration No. TÜV SÜD PSB-PH 100 01 0072, the provincial government's quality management system was found to conform with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 following an audit. The certification cycle is valid from June 25, 2026, to June 24, 2029.

Vice Governor Marc Douglas Cagas IV credited provincial employees for completing the demanding certification process.

“Thank you for the hard work, guys. The process was difficult, but at the end of the day, we do this for all Davsuranons because they deserve our best efforts and practices,” Cagas said.

What the certification means

ISO 9001 is the international standard for quality management systems. The International Organization for Standardization explains that the standard provides a framework for organizations to consistently deliver products and services that meet customer and applicable regulatory requirements while pursuing continual improvement. Certification itself is issued by independent certification bodies after an audit; ISO develops the standards but does not directly certify organizations.

For a local government unit, the milestone is not merely receiving a certificate of compliance with the requirements, but it is a concerted effort of all employees to document processes, define responsibilities, internal monitoring and corrective action, and create a system for continuously improving how public services are delivered.

Among the LGUs in Davao Region that received ISO certification are Davao City and the Provincial Government of Davao de Oro.

Davao City received its first ISO 9001:2015 certification in 2022 and was recertified for another three-year cycle in December 2025. The city said its recertification reaffirmed commitments to quality, efficiency, accountability, and continuous improvement in public service.

Davao de Oro, meanwhile, has likewise maintained its ISO 9001:2015 certification through surveillance audits, with the provincial government reporting that the process is intended to sustain efficient systems, accountability, and consistent quality service delivery.

Another Mindanao LGU with publicly documented ISO 9001:2015 certification is Isabela City in Basilan, which received certification in 2023. CEA