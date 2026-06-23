Davao del Sur extends P2-million aid to quake-hit Davao Occidental towns

IN A gesture of solidarity and bayanihan, the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur has extended financial assistance to two municipalities in Davao Occidental that were severely affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck offshore of Maasim, Sarangani, on June 8, 2026.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) of Davao del Sur approved on June 22, 2026 the utilization of ₱2 million from its 2026 Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (LDRRMF) Quick Response Fund (QRF) to provide ₱1 million each to the municipalities of Jose Abad Santos (JAS) and Sarangani.

Both municipalities were placed under a state of calamity following the earthquake, which caused significant damage to infrastructure, facilities, and communities.

The assistance was authorized through Resolution No. 10, Series of 2026 signed by Gov. Yvonne Roña Cagas on June 22, citing the mandate of Republic Act No. 10121 or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, which allows local government units to extend support to other LGUs affected by disasters and calamities.

Davao del Sur Vice Governor Marc Cagas earlier announced the initiative during the Monday Convocation at the Tablizo Gym inside the Provincial Capitol Compound on June 22, 2026.

“Ang inyong provincial government mohatag og tag ₱1 million each sa Municipality of Sarangani ug Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental (Your provincial government will extend aid amounting to P1 million each to municipalities of Sarangani and Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental),” Cagas said.

The initiative aims to augment the ongoing disaster response and recovery efforts of the two Davao Occidental municipalities, which continue to address the impact of the earthquake.

JAS Mayor Jason John Joyce expressed his gratitude to the Davao del Sur Provincial Government for extending assistance despite the municipality’s separation from the province.

“Salamat (Thank you), Davao del Sur,” Joyce posted on his Facebook account.

A resident of Davao Occidental, Florencio Petron, also expressed appreciation for the support.

“Ma-feel gihapon namo nga taga-Occidental bisan pa na-separate nami gikan sa Del Sur, palangga gihapon mi ninyo. Salamat kaayo, DavSur (We in Davao Occidental can still feel that even though we have been separated from Davao del Sur, you still love us. Thank you very much, DavSur),” Petron said.

The resolution noted that the financial assistance reflects the spirit of bayanihan among neighboring local government units, especially during times of disaster.

The earthquake severely affected several areas in the Davao Region, including JAS and Sarangani, where relief and recovery operations continue for affected communities. CEA