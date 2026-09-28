Davao del Sur fisheries production rises 20.8%

DAVAO del Sur’s fisheries sector gained momentum in the second quarter, with production rising by more than a fifth as fish farms and marine cages supplied most of the province’s catch.

The province produced 3,739.04 metric tons of fish and other aquatic products from April to June 2026, up 20.8 percent from 3,096.34 metric tons in the same quarter last year, according to a Philippine Statistics Authority special release dated Sept. 23.

Davao del Sur contributed 25.5 percent of the region’s total fisheries production, highlighting its role in the local seafood supply.

Aquaculture led the growth, producing 3,005.83 metric tons, or 80.4 percent of the province’s total. Production increased 22.8 percent from 2,447.40 metric tons a year earlier.

Marine cages accounted for nearly two-thirds of aquaculture output at 1,915.14 metric tons, up 30.2 percent from 1,471.19 metric tons in the second quarter of 2025.

Seaweed production reached 401.48 metric tons, up 7.1 percent from a year earlier. Brackishwater fishponds produced 341.42 metric tons, while brackishwater cages contributed 304.12 metric tons.

Milkfish remained the province’s biggest producer, accounting for 2,211.23 metric tons, or 59.1 percent of total fisheries production. Its output jumped 29 percent from 1,714.58 metric tons in the same quarter last year.

Seaweed followed with 401.48 metric tons, while Penaeus vannamei, or shrimp, ranked third at 341.41 metric tons. Shrimp production grew 16.7 percent from 292.50 metric tons a year earlier.

Municipal fisheries also posted gains, reaching 726.96 metric tons, up from 643.32 metric tons a year earlier. Marine municipal fisheries accounted for almost all of the subsector’s production at 726.67 metric tons, while inland fisheries contributed 0.29 metric tons.

Commercial fisheries remained a small part of the province’s overall production, but it also grew, reaching 6.25 metric tons, up 11.2 percent from 5.62 metric tons in the second quarter of 2025.

The latest figures show that aquaculture continues to anchor Davao del Sur’s fisheries sector, with marine cages and milkfish driving much of the increase in production.

The PSA said its quarterly fisheries surveys provide production data by species at the national, regional, and provincial levels. The data help track the performance of agriculture and fisheries and support policy and program planning. MLSA