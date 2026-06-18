Davao del Sur gets 2 patient transport vehicles from PCSO

DAVAO del Sur received two Patient Transport Vehicles (PTVs) from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) as part of the national government’s continuing support for provinces affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. led the turnover of 13 PTVs on June 15, 2026 to earthquake-affected provinces, including Davao Occidental, Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte, and Cotabato Province.

Each unit, a Toyota Hi-Ace valued at around P2.139 million, is expected to help strengthen emergency medical response and improve access to healthcare services, especially in communities affected by the disaster.

Davao del Sur was among the provinces that received two units, while Cotabato Province received one unit.

The additional PTVs are intended to support the delivery of medical services and provide faster transport for patients, particularly in geographically isolated and disaster-affected areas.

Davao del Sur officials expressed their appreciation for the additional vehicle, saying the support would help improve the province’s healthcare response.

“Salamat, PBBM and the national government, sa dugang nga Patient Transport Vehicle para sa Davao del Sur. Alang sa mas paspas ug pinalig-on nga healthcare services,” Gov. Yvonne Roña Cagas said.

The turnover is part of the government’s broader response efforts following the earthquake, which affected thousands of families across parts of Mindanao and caused damage to homes, infrastructure, and public facilities. CEA