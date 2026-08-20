Davao del Sur gets CSC's Prime-HRM Bronze Award

The Province of Davao del Sur has been conferred the Bronze Award under the Civil Service Commission's (CSC) Program to Institutionalize Meritocracy and Excellence in Human Resource Management (Prime-HRM).

The award was formally conferred during the province's Monday Convocation on August 17, 2026, at Tablizo Gym, Capitol Compound, Matti, Digos City, by the newly installed CSC-Davao Regional Director, Atty. Prisco Rivera Jr.

“Taos-puso akong bumabati kay Gobernadora at Vice Governor Marc Cagas, sa pamunuan ng lalawigan at sa bawat kawani ng pamahalaang panlalawigan para sa natatanging tagumpay sa Prime-HRM (Warmest congratulations to Governor and Vice Governor Marc Cagas, the provincial leadership, and every employee of the provincial government for the outstanding achievement in Prime-HRM),” Rivera said.

Prime-HRM is a CSC program that assesses, assists, and recognizes government agencies for improving their human resource management systems, competencies, and practices.

Rivera said the award is a significant recognition that is not easily achieved and is not given to every government agency.

“Isa kayo sa natatangi (You are one of the exceptional ones),” Rivera said.

“Ibig sabihin lang nito ay naipakita ninyo sa amin na sa apat na HRM systems ng pamahalaan—recruitment, selection and placement; learning and development; performance management; at rewards and recognition—nakita natin na okey na okey ang inyong pamamalakad dito sa lalawigan ninyo (This simply means that you have shown us that, across the four HRM systems of the government—which include recruitment, selection and placement; learning and development; performance management; and rewards and recognition—you have demonstrated that your administration of these systems in your province is truly excellent),” Rivera added.

The award was received by Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas and Vice Gov. Marc Cagas.

During the conferment, Vice Gov. Cagas jokingly remarked that, unlike some other awards, the PRIME-HRM recognition could not be bought.

“Dili ni mabayran, no, naa man guy laing award nga mabayran. Paningkamotan ni, haguan og paningkamot (This cannot be bought; I say this because there are other awards that are bought. We worked hard for this —putting in effort and doing our best),” Cagas said.

According to the plaque, the province received the Prime-HRM Bronze Award “pursuant to CSC Resolution No. 2501427 for having managed and implemented its human resource management systems according to documented processes.”

It can be recalled that the province was assessed on-site by the CSC Regional Office in September 2025 and was informed that it was among the frontrunners for an award.

The recognition places the province among a select group of government agencies accredited under the Civil Service Commission (CSC) Prime-HRM system.

The Bronze Award corresponds to Maturity Level 2, or Process-Defined HRM, across the four core human resource management systems.

This means Davao del Sur has established standardized and documented processes for its HR functions, with goal-oriented procedures and standard operating practices rather than relying on ad hoc or reactive decision-making.

The recognition also reflects the provincial government's implementation of transparent and merit-based practices in recruitment and selection, employee performance management, staff development, and rewards and recognition.