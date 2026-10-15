Davao del Sur implements P1.06-B infra projects from Jan-Sept 2026

THE Provincial Government of Davao del Sur has implemented 186 infrastructure projects worth ₱1.064 billion across the province as of September 30, 2026, with 66 percent already completed and turned over, according to provincial government data.

Implemented under the administration of Gov. Yvonne Roña Cagas, the projects amounted to ₱1,064,576,603.10 and covered various infrastructure needs, including roads, public facilities, schools, health centers, and water systems.

The data released by the province's engineering and planning and development offices showed that Digos City received the largest share of infrastructure projects, with ₱512.45 million worth of projects implemented during the period.

Bansalan ranked second with ₱241.72 million, followed by Kiblawan with ₱61.55 million and Santa Cruz with ₱57.3 million.

The other local government units (LGUs) recorded the following amounts: Sulop, ₱50.1 million; Padada, ₱31.05 million; Magsaysay, ₱30 million; Malalag, ₱29.7 million; Hagonoy, ₱28.4 million; and Matanao, ₱22.3 million.

The provincial government said the projects were funded through various sources, including the 20 percent Development Fund, Trust Fund, Special Education Fund, Philippine Rural Development Program, Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund, and loan proceeds.

The infrastructure projects included road concreting, farm-to-market roads with bridge components, and box culverts intended to improve transportation and access to communities and agricultural areas.

Other projects involved the construction and repair of evacuation centers, gymnasiums, barangay halls, health centers, daycare centers, and tribal halls.

The program also covered the construction of perimeter fences, covered spaces with stages, classrooms, and comfort rooms with handwashing facilities in public schools, as well as potable water systems and repairs to provincial government-owned facilities.

The provincial government presented the figures under its Building Confidence through Transparency initiative, highlighting the status and distribution of infrastructure spending across the province’s 10 component LGUs.

Less than 40 percent of the projects remain in various stages of implementation, and some are expected to be completed and turned over within the year. CEA