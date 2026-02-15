Davao del Sur launches province-wide mass deworming drive

HUNDREDS of students gathered at Sulop National High School on February 13 as the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur and the Department of Education (DepEd) Davao del Sur Division officially launched this year’s provincewide Mass Deworming Program.

The kickoff ceremony marked the formal acceptance of deworming tablets that will be distributed to public school students from elementary to senior high school across the province. The provincial government allocated ₱1.8 million for the purchase of the medicines, reinforcing what officials described as a continuing investment in child health and education.

Governor Yvonne R. Cagas, who led the activity alongside 2nd District Board Members Atty. Gladys Gascon, Dyane Idulsa, Mark Joel Gallardo, and Atty. Carmelo delos Cientos III (represented by Honeyboy delos Cientos), underscored the broader purpose of the initiative.

“This initiative reflects our strong commitment in ensuring that every child grows healthy, active, and ready to learn. By conducting this mass deworming activity, we are not only preventing illness but also promoting better nutrition for our children, improve school performance and overall well-being,” Gov. Cagas said.

Why deworming matters

Health authorities have long identified soil-transmitted helminth infections — commonly known as intestinal worms — as a persistent public health concern among school-age children, particularly in developing countries.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1.5 billion people worldwide are infected with soil-transmitted helminths, with school-age children among the most vulnerable. Worm infections can lead to malnutrition, anemia, stunted growth, and impaired cognitive development. WHO notes that regular preventive chemotherapy, or mass deworming, is a safe and cost-effective intervention that significantly reduces worm burden and improves children’s nutritional status.

The Department of Health (DOH) has similarly emphasized that periodic school-based deworming helps prevent chronic infections that may affect children’s concentration, energy levels, and overall academic performance. Studies cited by global health institutions show that deworming programs can contribute to improved school attendance and classroom participation, particularly in high-risk communities.

By integrating health programs within the school setting, DepEd ensures that treatment reaches a large number of children efficiently and equitably—especially those who may have limited access to routine healthcare services.

Dr. Michelle Macasayon, medical officer III at DepEd-Davao del Sur Division, highlights the agency's deworming program, saying it is important for learners to be free from parasites as these are proven to affect students' learning capacity.

"Kung bitokon ang bata, dali siya makapoy, mubaba iyang hemoglobin, kanang ginatawag nato'g anemia, in short, dili kaayo siya ka-participate sa iyahang pagtuon, dili siya ka-study og tarong, permi siya luya, so dili niya ma-absorb og sakto ang mga lesson niya, so iyang overall wellbeing apektado kung naa siyay bitok," Dr. Macasayon said.

(If a child has intestinal worms, they easily get tired, their hemoglobin level drops — what we call anemia. In short, they cannot actively participate in their studies, they cannot study well, they are always weak, so they are unable to properly absorb their lessons. Their overall well-being is affected if they have worms.)

Health and education go hand in hand

For teachers on the ground, the program represents more than compliance with national health guidelines; it is about safeguarding students’ ability to thrive in school.

“Witnessing the dazzling beauty of our beloved Governor feels like a breath of relief. Thank you, Gov, for your presence, which has graced our institution with all the support and a wonderful future,” said Rhizter M. Rafaela, a teacher at Sulop National High School.

“We're on the verge of beholding the wonderful plans in the department of education, creating and shaping minds full of knowledge, skills, and most of all, the values. With the students' deworming kick off and activity, we felt as if the provider is near to us and will have wonderful plans for our students, teachers, schools, and most of all, the province of Davao del Sur,” Rafaela added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Macasayon said deworming helps in achieving the student's full potential, as she expressed gratitude to the provincial government leaders, saying that before, the agency could not cover all schools in the province with its deworming program, especially during the pandemic era. But now, with the help of the provincial government, she is assured that no learners will be left behind in this program.

Dr. Macasayon also revealed that the amount was purchased with Albendazole chewable 400mg tablets, an anthelmintic (anti-worm) medicine for the treatment of various parasitic worm infections, including roundworms, hookworms, pinworms, whipworms, and tapeworms, by inhibiting parasite growth.

The annual mass deworming complements other school health initiatives.

Investing in the province’s future

The ₱1.8-million allocation signals the provincial government’s recognition that healthy children are foundational to long-term development. By reducing preventable health burdens, officials hope to create a more conducive learning environment, one where students are physically prepared to absorb lessons and participate fully in school life. CEA