Davao del Sur logs lowest prices for premium, regular gasoline

THE Department of Energy-Mindanao Field Office (DOE-MFO) reported varying retail pump prices across the five provinces of Davao Region for the August 11 to 17 monitoring period, with regular gasoline averaging as low as P73.36 per liter and diesel prices reaching P88.56 per liter in some areas.

Based on the latest DOE-MFO weekly price monitoring, Davao del Sur recorded the lowest average prices for both premium and regular gasoline among the region’s provinces at P74.26 and P73.36 per liter, respectively.

Davao Oriental posted the lowest average diesel price at P82.70 per liter, followed by Davao del Sur at P82.91, Davao del Norte at P83.36, and Davao de Oro at P83.48. Davao Occidental recorded the highest average diesel price in the region at P88.56 per liter.

For premium gasoline, Davao del Sur had an average pump price of P74.26 per liter, while Davao del Norte averaged P75.09, Davao Oriental P75.14, and Davao de Oro P75.30. Davao Occidental posted the highest average at P84.63 per liter.

The DOE-MFO data showed a similar variation in regular gasoline prices. Davao del Sur registered the lowest average at P73.36 per liter, followed by Davao Oriental at P74.63, Davao del Norte at P74.42, and Davao de Oro at P74.71. Davao Occidental recorded a significantly higher average of P83.87 per liter.

At the regional level, premium gasoline averaged P74.89 per liter, while regular gasoline averaged P74.11 per liter.

Meanwhile, diesel prices across Davao Region averaged P83.20 per liter. Aside from Davao Occidental’s P88.56 average, the other provinces recorded prices within the P82 to P84 range, with Davao Oriental posting the lowest average at P82.70.

The DOE-MFO also monitored diesel-plus prices in four provinces. Davao del Sur recorded an average of P88.31 per liter, while Davao del Norte posted P90.68 and Davao Occidental P91.90. Davao de Oro had no reported diesel-plus average for the period.

For kerosene, Davao Oriental registered the highest average price at P112.40 per liter, followed by Davao de Oro at P111.60, Davao del Sur at P104.89, and Davao del Norte at P102.47. No kerosene average was reported for Davao Occidental.

Across the region, kerosene averaged P105.47 per liter, while diesel plus averaged P88.79.

The figures reflect prevailing pump prices monitored by the DOE-MFO and are presented as ranges and averages, meaning actual prices may differ among individual retail stations within each province.

The weekly monitoring provides consumers, transport operators, businesses and other fuel users with a reference for prevailing petroleum prices in the region amid continuing fluctuations in fuel markets.

The DOE-MFO continues to publish weekly pump price data covering premium gasoline, regular gasoline, diesel, diesel plus and kerosene across Mindanao, allowing consumers to track price movements and differences between areas.

DOE said that the latest monitoring shows that fuel prices remain uneven across provinces, particularly for gasoline and diesel, with Davao del Sur generally recording some of the lowest averages while Davao Occidental posted the highest averages for several key fuel products. DEF