Davao del Sur marks 4 years insurgency-free

FOUR years after Davao del Sur became the first province in the Davao Region to be declared insurgency-free, former rebels who once fought in the mountains now stand among government officials as partners in preserving the peace they once opposed.

For many of them, the anniversary celebration on May 25, 2026, which was held at the Provincial Capitol Grounds in Barangay Matti, was more than a commemoration; it was a reminder of how far they had come — from armed struggle to community-building, from conflict to cooperation.

With the theme “Stride Towards Lasting Peace,” the event brought together provincial officials, security forces, local government units, and Friends Rescued (FRs), the term for former rebels who have returned to mainstream society.

The celebration featured the raising of banners and the release of doves, symbolizing peace, unity, and hope. But beyond the ceremonies were stories of transformation and a shared challenge: how to sustain the peace that took decades and countless sacrifices to achieve.

4th year of insurgency-free, first in Davao Region

Davao del Sur was declared insurgency-free after the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC), which was chaired by then-Governor Marc Cagas, passed and approved a resolution. It then became the first province in the Davao Region to be declared free from insurgency.

“Ito po yung probinsya ng Davao Region na unang nagdeclare ng insurgency free. The other provinces in Davao Region followed suit to declare their provinces as insurgency-free, making the entire region insurgency-free. In the entire country una po yung region ng Davao na naging insurgency-free,” Major General Alvin Luzon, 10th Infantry (Agila) Division commander said.

(This is the province in the Davao Region that first declared itself insurgency-free. The other provinces in the Davao Region followed by declaring their own provinces insurgency-free, making the entire region insurgency-free. In the whole country, the Davao Region was the first region to achieve insurgency-free status.)

From armed struggle to renewed hope

Among those who shared their testimony was Billy Berana Jr., alias Borjack, a former rebel who now advocates for peace and reintegration.

Looking back, Berana admitted that many former rebels never imagined they would one day experience freedom from the cycle of conflict promoted by the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

“Wala nato gidahum nga ang mabati ug makalingkawas ta sa hisgutanang presensya sa terorismo nga ginalunsad sa Communist Party of the Philippines,” he said.

(We never imagined that we would experience and be freed from the issue of terrorism being carried out by the Communist Party of the Philippines.)

Berana credited the success of Davao del Sur's peace efforts to the sincerity of government programs, particularly those implemented by the provincial government under Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas, Vice Governor Marc Cagas, local government units, and partner agencies.

According to him, what made the difference was the government's decision to address insurgency through development and service delivery rather than relying solely on military operations.

"Tungod kay ang kampanya sa atong gobyerno, partikular diri sa Davao del Sur, usa siya ka epektibo nga nahimong initiative program sa LGU, particular ni Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas ug kay Vice Governor, tanan diri nga mga LGU sa Davao del Sur, tungod kay naa ang lig-on nga unity o panaghiusa nga labanan ang terorismo pinaagi sa dili armado nga solusyon or pagsumpo sa insurhensiya, kung diin usa ka diplomatiko or diplomasya nga program pinaagi sa pagduso sa mga nagkalain-laing ahensa sa gobyerno, sa departamento nga nagadeliber gyud sila, sustenido nga nagadeliber sa mga serbiso sa mga komunidad nga conflicted sa maong insurhensiya," Berana said.

(Because the campaign of our government, particularly here in Davao del Sur, has proven to be an effective initiative of the local government unit, especially under Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas, the Vice Governor, and all the LGUs in Davao del Sur. This is because there is strong unity in combating terrorism through non-armed solutions and addressing insurgency through diplomatic means, with various government agencies and departments continuously and consistently delivering services to communities that were affected by the insurgency.)

For Berana, the impact is visible.

He said the dismantling of Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army units in the region was accompanied by the transformation of former guerrilla strongholds through infrastructure projects, livelihood opportunities, and government services reaching remote communities.

"Makaingon ta nga epektibo (ang mga programa sa provincial government) tungod kay napamatud-an gyud nato karon nga na-materialize nga nabungkag ang mga units sa CPP-NPA sa duha ka region, Front 51 ug sa SRC-Alip... hasta ang mga guerilla mass base namo kanhi nahimong natransporma o na-develop pinaagi sa komprehensibong programa nga ginadala, ginabitbit, ug natagamtaman sa mga katawhan labi na sa mga kabanikanhan nga mga area or sa geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs)," Berana said.

(We can say that the provincial government’s programs are effective because we have clearly seen and proven that the CPP-NPA units in two regions — Front 51 and SRC-Alip — have been dismantled. Even our former guerrilla mass bases have been transformed and developed through the comprehensive programs being implemented and delivered, which are now being enjoyed by the people, especially those living in rural communities and geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.)

Based on the provincial government’s accomplishment reports, Davao del Sur has implemented several infrastructure programs, such as bridges, farm-to-market roads, and potable water systems, which have significantly impacted far-flung areas.

A second chance at life

For many former rebels, peace is not merely the absence of armed conflict; it means having a chance to rebuild lives without fear.

Berana said 66 former rebels from different municipalities in Davao del Sur recently received Certificates of Safe Conduct Pass from the National Amnesty Commission, a step toward obtaining amnesty and fully returning to civilian life.

"Kami nagpasalamat gyud mi'g dako, kaming saysenta y sais nga mga former rebels nga naggikan sa nagkalain-laing lungsod sa davao del Sur nagpasalamat gyud mi'g dako tungod kay nakita namo ang kapursigido ug ang dedikasyon sa goberno nga andam nga muhatag og serbisyo labi na sa hisgutanang ma-amnesty gyud mi, kana gyung ma-grant ang among amnesty application sa kinatibuk-an aron nga hingpit na gyud mi'ng makabalik ug dili nami mag-alanganin sa among pagpamuyo og pag-develop sa among panginabuhi," he said.

(We are deeply grateful. We, the 66 former rebels from the different municipalities of Davao del Sur, are very thankful because we have seen the government’s determination and dedication to provide services, especially in helping us obtain amnesty. We hope that our amnesty applications will be fully granted so that we can completely return to society and no longer have uncertainties as we rebuild our lives and develop our livelihoods.)

He acknowledged that despite economic challenges, the government continues to pay attention to former rebels and their communities.

Because of this, Berana said former rebels themselves have committed to becoming partners of the government and security forces in preserving peace.

"Busa kami pud sa amoang parte, sa Davao del Sur, bilang commitment pud namo kami naga-organisa para ma-partner sa gobyerno, sa PLGU, sa mga security forces didto sa kampanya sa pagpatunhay sa kalinaw ug kahapsay sa atong probinsya sa Davao del Sur, sa ingon kami -- ang amoang Kalinaw-Davao del Sur, ang provincial federation ng mga former rebels -- nangingkamot sa unsaon ma-sustain ang campaign nga magpadayon ang insurgency-free or NPA-free status sa Davao del Sur," he said

(That is why on our part here in Davao del Sur, as a commitment, we are organizing ourselves to become partners of the government, the Provincial Local Government Unit (PLGU), and the security forces in the campaign to sustain peace and order in our province. Through Kalinaw-Davao del Sur, the provincial federation of former rebels, we are working hard to help sustain the campaign and ensure that Davao del Sur remains insurgency-free and NPA-free.)

Understanding the roots of conflict

While celebrating four years of peace, former rebels also cautioned against complacency.

Melanio Galo, president of Kalinaw-Davao del Sur and a former rebel himself, said sustaining peace requires understanding the conditions that once fueled rebellion.

"Ang pinakaimportante gyud sa tanan, labi na sa atoang gobyerno nga masabtan ug mahibal-an ang gamot-hinungdan nganong naay rebolusyon, kay pinaagi niana mahatag nato ang pinakatama nga tambal, kung baga, kay para mas mahunong pa gyud nato," Galo said during a radio interview.

(The most important thing of all, especially for our government, is to understand and identify the root causes of why a revolution exists. By doing so, we can provide the most appropriate remedy, so to speak, and better prevent it from happening again.)

Although there are no longer armed rebel groups operating in the province, Galo warned that other forms of ideological struggle continue.

He stressed that if government services fail to reach communities, the peace achieved over the past four years could eventually be undermined.

"Kay bisan pa man muingon ta nga wala nay rebelde aning, wala nay armado, sa atong probinsiya pero kahibalo ta nga naa pay legal nga porma sa pakigbisog nga ilaha karong gipakusgan pa, nga maoy hinungdan nga kini atong gisustine nga kalinaw nga mawala gihapoy pulos og mubalik sila," he warned.

(Even if we say that there are no more rebels or armed groups in our province, we know that there are still legal forms of struggle that they are now strengthening. If these are not addressed, the peace we have sustained could become meaningless if they return.)

He explained that addressing poverty, inequality, and the lack of basic services remains essential to preventing the return of insurgency.

"Mao na nga ang among panawagan gyud sa tanan nga unta mahatag sa katawhan ang tinuod nga serbisyo ug batakang panginahanglan sa katawhan kay labi na gyud nga upat na ta katuig, taas-taas na nga panahon nga nasusteni nato ang kalinaw, buot pud ana ipasabot nga taas-taas napud ang panahon sa pagplano sa CTG (Communist Terrorist Group) nga ilang balikon pag-organisa ang sa Davao del Sur,” he said.

(That is why our appeal to everyone is to ensure that the people receive genuine public service and their basic needs. We have already sustained peace for four years, which is a considerable period of time. But it also means that the Communist Terrorist Group has had ample time to plan and reorganize its efforts to regain a foothold in Davao del Sur.)

For Galo, sustaining peace is not only about maintaining security operations but ensuring that development reaches every community.

A shared responsibility

Vice Governor Marc Cagas echoed the call, emphasizing that the best way to preserve the province's insurgency-free status is to ensure government services reach even the most remote villages.

“Whether it be infrastructure, health services, education, livelihood, or tourism, let us make sure that this reaches at least 97 or 98 percent of the corners of this province,” he said. “I think that is the best strategy to maintain the insurgency-free status of Davao del Sur.”

Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas also reminded residents of the sacrifices that paved the way for peace.

“Daghan na kaayong nangamatay, daghan na kaayong nagsakripisyo sa ilang kinabuhi. Hatagan nato ni'g value ang 4th year anniversary sa insurgency-free sa atong probinsya,” she said.

(So many have died and sacrificed their lives. Let us give value to the fourth anniversary of our province being insurgency-free.)

She recalled how even her own family was affected by the conflict, sharing that her father, a former police major, suffered injuries during encounters with communist rebels.

Preserving hard-earned gains

Major General Alvin Luzon, commander of the 10th Infantry Division, described Davao del Sur's achievement as part of a larger success story for the Davao Region, which became the first insurgency-free region in the country.

He said the milestone reflected the unity, vigilance, and sacrifices of all sectors.

“As we commemorate this important milestone, may we continue to work together in preserving the peace we have achieved and move towards lasting peace, progress, and sustainable development for future generations,” Luzon said.

For former rebels like Berana and Galo, that message carries special meaning.

Once part of the conflict, they now find themselves among those working to ensure it never returns.

Their challenge to the government is simple but urgent: continue delivering services, continue addressing the concerns of the people, and continue investing in communities.

Because for those who once lived through war, peace is not something that can be declared and forgotten; it is something that must be sustained every day. CEA