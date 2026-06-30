Davao del Sur marks 59th founding anniversary; July 1 declared holiday

THE Province of Davao del Sur will commemorate its 59th founding anniversary on July 1, 2026, with various activities highlighting the province’s history, culture, development, and community participation.

Pursuant to Republic Act No. 6380, which declares July 1 of every year as a public holiday in the provinces of Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur, and Davao del Norte in commemoration of their respective founding anniversaries, Davao del Sur's celebration coincides with the annual observance of July 1 as a public (non-working) holiday.

Since the holiday is already established through a national law, no separate local memorandum order or executive order from the local government unit is required to declare July 1 as a non-working holiday.

The province prepared a series of activities leading to the anniversary celebration, starting on June 27 and running until July 12.

The festivities opened on June 27 with several activities, including poetry writing, essay writing, poster making, and craft making at the Davao del Sur Provincial Museum Audio Visual Room and the Provincial Tourism Office.

A free dog and cat castration activity was also held on the same day at the OPAG Compound to promote responsible pet ownership and animal welfare.

Sports activities also formed part of the celebration, with a tennis tournament scheduled from June 28 to July 1 at the Governor Douglas Ra. Cagas Cultural Sports and Business Complex in Barangay Matti, Digos City.

On June 28, residents participated in a fun run, with assembly time set at 4 a.m. at the Governor Douglas Ra. Cagas Sports and Business Center in Barangay Matti. The province also held the DavSur PNP Proficiency Shootfest at the Davao del Sur Police Provincial Office.

The following day, June 29, a job fair was conducted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tablizo Gymnasium, Capitol Grounds, Matti, Digos City, providing employment opportunities for residents.

Meanwhile, the province’s agricultural sector will take center stage during Agrinex: Davao del Sur Agri-Trade and Investment Expo, scheduled from June 30 to July 2 at The Atrium, Gaisano Mall of Digos.

On June 30, the province held a Thanksgiving Mass at 8:30 a.m. at the Tablizo Gymnasium, followed by the Dugsu Sandwa Festival at 8 a.m. at the Governor Douglas Ra. Cagas Sports and Business Center.

Other activities on June 30 included a bloodletting activity at the New SP Building.

The highlight of the celebration will be on July 1, beginning with a motorcade at 7 a.m. from Phoenix Balutakay, followed by the 59th Araw ng Davao del Sur Culmination Program at 8:30 a.m. at the Tablizo Gymnasium, Capitol Grounds in Matti, Digos City.

Additional activities are scheduled in July, including a pet feeding activity on July 2 in Barangay Aplaya, Digos City, and an Enduro Competition on July 12 in Barangay Tres de Mayo, Digos City.

The celebration aims to honor Davao del Sur’s journey as a province while promoting unity, culture, tourism, agriculture, and community involvement among its residents.

Davao del Sur was created as a province through Republic Act No. 4867, which separated it from the former Davao province. The province continues to celebrate its founding anniversary every July 1. CEA