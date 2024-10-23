Davao del Sur most visited Davao province for ecotourism

DAVAO del Sur is named the most visited province in terms of its ecotourism activities and destinations in the entire region since the Davao Adventure Challenge (DAC) was launched last April 2024.

Earlier this week, Davao del Sur Provincial Tourism Officer Kerwin Joseph Elijay announced that the top three attractions in the regional tourism campaign initiated by the Department of Tourism-Davao Region (DOT-Davao) are Mt. Dinor Peak in the municipality of Sta. Cruz, Mt. Apo, wherein its peak is visible in both Davao City and Digos City, and the 220-meter Sub’on Cave in the municipality of Matanao.

Meanwhile, the tourism official also revealed that the declaration of the province as free from insurgents in 2022 had a good impact not just on the tourism industry but also on its developing economy in general.

“These ecotourism sites were once infested by the NPAs (New People’s Army), but now that we are insurgency-free, we can now be assured that these places are peaceful,” Elijay said.

DAC had its successful launch at the Mindanao Tourism Expo in Cagayan de Oro City last April this year to highlight the various exciting adventure activities in the Davao Region. Additionally, it aims to establish the area as one of the Philippines' top adventure tourist destinations and draw in travelers from all over the world.

In order to create distinctive adventure packages that accommodate a range of interests and skill levels, the DOT-Davao is working with local government agencies, DOT-accredited businesses, tour operators, and guides.

Adventurers can pick from 15 different thrilling adventures in Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, and Davao City during the first DAC staging.

"Together, we will rediscover Davao Region's breathtaking landscapes, vibrant cultures, and exciting adventure pursuits in this year-long tourism campaign," DOT Regional Director Tanya Rabat Tan previously said.

Last October 18, DOT-Davao awarded six ultimate conquerors of Batch 1 of DAC 2024. Winners received their DAC trophies, free domestic RT tickets, overnight stays, DAC Bomber Jackets, and other prizes.

From May 1 to February 28, 2025, the DAC 2024 will draw tourists and locals to Davao's adventure destinations as they complete challenges and accrue points for rewards and recognition.

DOT-Davao has 300 authorized challenges, six participants who have reached Ultimate Conquerors (500 points), 12 top scorers at 160 points, and already has registered challengers as of October 18. DEF