Davao del Sur PLGU rewards Capitol scholar topnotchers

THE Provincial Government of Davao del Sur is reaping the rewards of its investment in education, as six of its Capitol scholars earned top places in their respective licensure examinations and were recognized during the provincial government's Monday Convocation on November 9, 2026.

Leading the awardees was Jeb Jobet Remolleno Gabriel, who placed first in the August 2026 Licensure Examination for Criminologists with a rating of 93.70 percent.

A graduate of the Polytechnic College of Davao del Sur, Gabriel received a ₱25,000 cash incentive from the provincial government during the ceremony held at the Tablizo Gym, Capitol Compound, in Matti, Digos City.

Five other scholars were also recognized for their outstanding performances in the board examinations.

Elaiza Jean R. Acuña placed second in the March 2026 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (Secondary Level), earning a rating of 95 percent. A graduate of the University of Mindanao-Digos College, she received a ₱15,000 incentive.

Acuña said scholars should continue working hard, knowing that the provincial government remains committed to supporting their education.

“Maningkamot lang ta kay dili man ta pasagdan sa probinsya sa Davao del Sur (Let us work hard because the provincial government of Davao del Sur will always support us),” she said.

Also recognized were Rhein Ivy Macasero Marga, who placed eighth in the August 2026 Licensure Examination for Criminologists with a rating of 92.80 percent, and Wendelyn O. Caingcoy, who placed fifth in the March 2026 teachers' licensure examination (Secondary Level) with 94.20 percent. Both received ₱10,000 incentives.

Shaina Ella Raganas placed seventh in the same teachers' examination with a rating of 93.80 percent, while Windy Marie C. Cawayan placed ninth with 93.40 percent. They also received ₱10,000 each. All four are graduates of UM-Digos College.

The recognition highlights the provincial government's scholarship program, which provides tuition assistance to students enrolled in schools within Davao del Sur.

The province currently supports 6,900 scholars taking four-year courses, each receiving an ₱8,000 tuition subsidy per semester. The amount will increase to ₱9,000 per semester next year.

Another 2,100 scholars enrolled in technical-vocational courses receive ₱5,000 in tuition assistance per semester.

The province also reported that 1,600 scholars graduated this year.

Starting next year, the provincial government will extend a new form of assistance to 400 students enrolled at Davao del Sur State College (DSSC), providing each with a ₱3,000 semestral allowance.

Although tuition at DSSC is already free because it is a state college, Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas wants to make sure that students there will receive additional financial support. The budget for the new allowance program has already been allocated.

Vice Governor Marc Cagas said the scholarship initiative traces its roots to the IHELP ISHARE (Infrastructure, Health, Education, Livelihood, Peace and Order - Industrialization, Sports and Recreation, Housing and Relocation Site Devt, Agriculture, Robust Tourism, Environment) program introduced by his father, former governor Dodo Cagas, adding that it continues to evolve to meet changing needs.

“Mga scholars tawon nato ni sa kapitolyo nga produkto sa programa gikan pa kang Governor Dodo Cagas, ang IHELP ISHARE nga wala'y kalumaan, always adaptable and adjustable sa needs sa panahon) These are our Capitol scholars, beneficiaries of the I-Help I-Share program initiated by Governor Dodo Cagas. The program never grows old; it continues to adapt to the needs of the times),” he said.

Provincial Public Employment Service Office (Peso) Manager Rolly Impas said the program continues to produce professionals and skilled workers through its education, technical-vocational, and entrepreneurship components.

“Through the IHELP ISHARE program, the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur produces young professionals every year. Thousands of students graduate from baccalaureate courses, with some earning top places in licensure examinations in their chosen fields. The program also produces skilled workers through the technical-vocational and entrepreneurship programs implemented by the Provincial Peso,” Impas said.

The Peso leads the implementation of the provincial scholarship program under the leadership of Governor Cagas and Vice Governor Marc Douglas IV Cagas. CEA