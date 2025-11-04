Davao del Sur population reaches 705K; GDP grows 4.9% in 2024

THE population of Davao del Sur has climbed to 705,129 as of July 1, 2024, with Digos City remaining the most populous area, according to the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). The province’s growing population comes alongside steady, though slower, economic growth of 4.9 percent last year, signaling continued resilience amid national and global challenges.

Population growth led by Digos City

Based on PSA’s demographic data, Digos City accounted for the largest share of the population in the province with 192,063 residents, followed by Sta. Cruz (104,793), Bansalan (64,816), Matanao (62,773), and Hagonoy (58,689). Other municipalities include Magsaysay (57,936), Kiblawan (53,757), Malalag (40,280), Sulop (40,134), and Padada (29,888).

The steady population increase reflects urban migration toward growth centers such as Digos City and Sta. Cruz, where infrastructure development and business activities have expanded over the past few years.

Economic expansion slows but remains positive

In its Provincial Product Accounts (PPA) report released on October 9, 2025, the PSA–Davao del Sur Provincial Statistical Office reported that the province’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached P115.85 billion in 2024, up from P110.47 billion in 2023.

However, the 4.9-percent growth marked a deceleration from the 6.5 percent recorded in 2023 and 7.3 percent in 2022. PSA Supervising Statistical Specialist Adeline G. Batucan, officer-in-charge of the provincial office, said the slower pace is largely attributed to a downturn in agriculture, forestry, and fishing, which were affected by unstable weather conditions and volatile market prices.

Services and construction lead provincial growth

The services sector remained the province’s primary economic driver, accounting for 46.9 percent of total output, followed by industry (32 percent) and agriculture, forestry, and fishing (21.1 percent).

The construction industry posted the strongest growth at 17 percent, boosted by ongoing public infrastructure works under the “Build Better More” program and continued real estate investments near Davao City.

Other key contributors were professional and business services (10.6 percent) and health and social work activities (10.2 percent), underscoring rising demand for administrative support and healthcare services.

Sectors such as public administration and defense (7.5 percent), information and communication (6.8 percent), transportation and storage (6.6 percent), and education (5.6 percent) also registered steady expansion, driven by consumer spending, digitalization, and the reopening of schools and offices.

Agriculture and mining weaken

The agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector contracted by 1.6 percent in 2024 due to erratic weather patterns and declining yields of key crops such as rice, corn, and banana, commodities that sustain much of the province’s rural economy.

Mining and quarrying likewise slipped by 0.1 percent amid fluctuating global demand and operational constraints.

Per capita output and future prospects

Despite these headwinds, Davao del Sur’s per capita GDP rose to P164,293 in 2024, a 3.8 percent increase from the previous year. The PSA noted that while growth has slowed compared to pre-pandemic levels, the improvement in per capita income indicates rising productivity and household earnings.

Batucan said the province’s outlook remains sustained but cautious and that strengthening the agriculture and rural industry base will be crucial to ensuring inclusive growth across municipalities.

Regional economists also pointed out that Davao del Sur’s growth rate trails behind Davao City’s 7.9 percent, highlighting the need to bridge the urban–rural development gap in the Davao Region.

Building toward inclusive development

PSA reports recommend expanding agribusiness ventures, investing in climate-resilient farming, and supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to sustain long-term growth. With an expanding population and stable service-led economy, Davao del Sur is poised for gradual but inclusive progress in the years ahead.

The PSA presented the economic and population data during the 2024 Economic Performance of Davao del Sur and City of Davao Dissemination Forum and Capacity Development for Stakeholders held on October 9. DEF