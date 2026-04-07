Davao del Sur re-awarded PRIME-HRM recognition

ON EASTER Monday, April 6, 2026, the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur marked a milestone in governance and public service as it formally received the re-awarding of its Program to Institutionalize Meritocracy and Excellence in Human Resource Management (PRIME-HRM) recognition during a flag-raising and convocation ceremony at the Davao del Sur Coliseum.

The recognition places the province among a select group of government agencies accredited under the Civil Service Commission (CSC) PRIME-HRM system, following its successful onsite assessment conducted by the CSC Regional Office in September 2025. It was first conferred in October 2025 during the Regional Conference on Human Resource Management Practitioners in Tagum City.

During the ceremony, the certificate was re-awarded before officials and employees, symbolizing not only compliance with national standards but also a shared commitment to professionalizing public service. Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas formally received the recognition, joined by Vice Governor Marc Douglas IV Cagas, provincial board members, department heads, and personnel of the Provincial Human Resource Management Office.

The award was handed over by Richard T. Ortiz, director of Civil Service Commission-Davao del Sur and Davao Occidental Field Office, who underscored the significance of the achievement. He noted that the province attained PRIME-HRM Maturity Level II (Bronze Award) after meeting standards across four core human resource systems: recruitment, selection and placement; learning and development; performance management; and rewards and recognition.

“In October last year, the PRIME HRM is conferred to Davao del Sur for having obtained the five HRM Maturity Level II in four core human resource systems of recruitment, selection and placement, performance for efficient and effective public service delivery, given on the 24th day of October, in Tagum, Davao del Norte, and re-awarded on Easter Monday, April 6, 2026,” Ortiz said.

Beyond awards, a culture of service

For Vice Governor Cagas, the recognition reflects a deeper purpose beyond accolades.

“Dili kaayo mi particular anang mga awards (We are not really particular about awards or recognition)... Seeing people happy in anything we do, I think it is good enough award for any public or civil servant,” he said during the ceremony.

His statement echoed the province’s broader approach to governance — one that prioritizes public satisfaction and meaningful service over recognition.

What PRIME-HRM represents

The PRIME-HRM program, formally introduced by the Civil Service Commission in 2012, was designed to elevate human resource management standards across government agencies. It integrates earlier frameworks such as the Personnel Management Assessment and Assistance Program (PMAAP) and the CSC Agency Accreditation Program (CSCAAP), creating a unified system that measures both compliance and maturity in HR practices.

According to the CSC, PRIME-HRM serves as a mechanism for institutionalizing meritocracy and excellence, ensuring that government agencies build competencies that translate into better public service delivery. Agencies are evaluated not only on policies but also on how effectively these are implemented and sustained.

Achieving even Level II status is considered significant, as it indicates that an agency has established and consistently implemented HR systems aligned with national standards, moving beyond basic compliance toward performance-driven governance.

A rigorous assessment process

The province’s journey toward recognition involved a multi-day assessment conducted from October 7 to 9, 2025.

The CSC pre-identified 54 respondents — including HR officers, committee members, supervisors, and rank-and-file employees — to participate in the evaluation. Gov. Cagas herself took part in the process as head of the agency, reflecting leadership involvement in institutional reforms.

Ortiz emphasized that PRIME-HRM requires engagement from all levels of the organization, not just HR personnel. This collective participation ensures that systems are not only in place but are actively practiced across departments.

Building stronger institutions

For Davao del Sur, the re-awarding of PRIME-HRM recognition is more than a ceremonial milestone: it is a validation of systems that support transparency, efficiency, and accountability in governance.

By strengthening recruitment processes, investing in employee development, and institutionalizing performance management, the provincial government aligns itself with national efforts to professionalize the civil service.

The recognition stood as both an achievement and a challenge: to sustain excellence, deepen reforms, and ensure that every improvement in human resource management ultimately benefits the people it serves. CEA