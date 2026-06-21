Davao del Sur rolls out 'Biyayang Bigas' aid

MANY families in Davao del Sur whose daily livelihood depends on farming and other limited sources of income expressed gratitude for the 10-kilogram rice assistance provided by the national government, as it is a much-needed relief on their household expenses.

A total of 136 barangays across the province have received rice assistance through the national government’s “Biyayang Bigas” program, a food assistance initiative funded under the ₱77-million Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) Food Assistance Program.

The distribution started on June 9 in Matanao, where 33 barangays benefited from the program, followed by Sulop on June 10 with 25 barangays, Bansalan on June 11 with 25 barangays, Malalag on June 13 with 15 barangays, Magsaysay on June 16 with 22 barangays, and Padada on June 17 with 17 barangays.

Each participating local government unit received assistance for 2,900 beneficiaries, resulting in the distribution of a total of 17,400 sacks of rice.

The remaining four local government units — Digos, Sta. Cruz, Hagonoy, and Kiblawan — are scheduled to receive their rice allocation as distribution resumes on June 22, 2026.

The program’s first rollout in Matanao saw 2,900 beneficiaries from its 33 barangays each receiving a 10-kilogram sack of rice.

In Magsaysay, barangay officials and residents expressed appreciation for the assistance, saying the program provides support to families who continue to face challenges in sustaining their daily needs.

Angelo del Castillo, barangay captain of Lower Bala, Magsaysay, thanked the national government, as well as the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) and Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO), for extending the assistance to his constituents.

“Dako na kaayo ning tabang sa amoa diri, kay ako isip ilang punong barangay, nakita gyud nako kung unsa kawad-on ang mga tao diri, lipay na kaayo sila makadawat aning 10 kilos,” del Castillo said.

(This is a big help to us because, as their barangay captain, I have seen the hardships faced by our people here. They are already very happy to receive this 10 kilos of rice.)

He added that the assistance is especially meaningful for farming communities whose income varies depending on their livelihood.

“Dako kaayo ni namong gipasalamatan kay tungod ang gipanginabuhian lang diri, dili ingon ang pareho ang standing sa level sa panginabuhian o source of income kun dili panguma lang, dako na kaayo ning tabang sa ilang pamilya nga maka-sustain sa ilang pangkaon pang-adlaw-adlaw,” he said.

(This is truly something to be thankful for because many here rely only on farming as their source of income. This is a big help to their families in sustaining their daily food needs.)

Meanwhile, Nessy Montalban, a resident of Upper Bala, Magsaysay, expressed gratitude while carrying her baby, saying the rice assistance will help ease their household needs.

“Daghan kaayong salamat Presidente Marcos, dako na gyud kaayong tabang ning dyes kilos, daghan kaayong salamat,” Montalban said.

(Thank you very much, President Marcos. This 10 kilos is truly a big help. Thank you very much.)

Meanwhile, Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) Head Geraldine Lano said the provincial government worked closely with the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) and City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) in identifying qualified beneficiaries based on guidelines set by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Lano said the distribution in June marks only the first wave of assistance. Each beneficiary will receive a total of 40 kilograms of rice throughout the year, distributed in four waves of 10 kilograms each.

Through the Biyayang Bigas program, the provincial government continues to assist vulnerable sectors by providing immediate food support to families across Davao del Sur. CEA