Davao del Sur signs MOA with 129 Madrasah teachers

THE Provincial Government of Davao del Sur reaffirmed its support for Islamic education after signing a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with 129 Madrasah teachers on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, ensuring the continued release of their monthly honorarium.

Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas led the signing ceremony, which formalized the teachers' engagement under the provincial government's Special Education Fund (SEF).

Similar to the renewal of contracts for job order personnel, Madrasah teachers renew their engagement through a MOA. Their monthly honorarium is sourced from the SEF, which is funded by two percent of the province's actual Real Property Tax collection.

Aside from providing honoraria to Provincial School Board (PSB)-paid teachers and Madrasah teachers, the SEF also finances education-related projects, including the construction of classrooms, covered spaces with stages, mini-gymnasiums, perimeter fences, and the procurement of computers, television sets, speakers, and plastic chairs for public schools.

Provincial officials said the agreement underscores the local government's commitment to strengthening Madrasah education and supporting Muslim communities throughout Davao del Sur.

Although the majority of the madrasah teachers are located in the provincial capital Digos city, not all local government units in the province have Madrasah schools. Thus, only municipalities with existing Madrasah programs have teachers covered under the MOA. CEA