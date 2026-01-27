Davao del Sur social services reach over 11K beneficiaries in 2025

FOR thousands of families facing illness, loss, disasters, and financial hardship, assistance from the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur has become a vital lifeline.

In 2025, the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), through its Crisis Intervention Unit (CIU), provided more than ₱50.8 million worth of social services to 11,086 individuals and families across the province, according to data released for public awareness and transparency.

The largest share of assistance went to hospital bill assistance, which amounted to ₱33,927,707, benefiting 6,874 clients who needed immediate medical support. This was followed by burial assistance, with ₱7,587,500 extended to 1,458 families, easing the financial burden of funeral expenses during times of grief.

Medical-related aid also formed a significant portion of the services provided. Medicine assistance reached 950 clients with a total amount of ₱2,070,500, while medical procedure assistance—covering chemotherapy, CT scans, laboratory tests, operations, and therapy—totaled ₱2,064,033.20 and assisted 499 beneficiaries. Meanwhile, dialysis assistance amounted to ₱1,476,000, helping 587 patients undergoing long-term treatment.

Support was likewise extended to vulnerable sectors and emergency situations. Under fire assistance, ₱848,500 was provided to 101 clients, while disaster assistance amounted to ₱228,500, benefiting 53 families affected by calamities. Aid categorized under “Others and Special Cases” reached 442 clients with ₱2,229,900 in assistance.

Programs aimed at supporting families and livelihoods were also implemented. The province allocated ₱386,500 to assist 121 tricycle operators and solo parents, while transportation assistance, though minimal, helped one client with ₱5,000.

In total, the CIU disbursed ₱50,824,140.20 in social services in 2025, reflecting the provincial government’s continuing focus on responsive and people-centered welfare programs.

Vice Governor Marc Cagas underscored the importance of prioritizing the most vulnerable members of society, while acknowledging the demanding role of social workers on the ground.

“I do believe that those who have less in life must be helped and must be given priority. We must recognize that the job of the PSWDO is one of the most difficult tasks here in the provincial government. The job of a social worker requires absolute patience,” Cagas said during an interview.

Provincial officials said the release of the data is part of efforts to promote transparency and inform the public about how government resources are being utilized to address urgent social needs. CEA