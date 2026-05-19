Davao del Sur town backs dela Rosa

SANTA Cruz has become the first local government unit in Davao Region to formally express support for Senator Ronald dela Rosa amid ongoing national discussions surrounding possible legal proceedings linked to the International Criminal Court.

Through Resolution No. 141-26 approved during the 40th Regular Session of the Sangguniang Bayan on May 13, 2026, the municipal council unanimously declared its support for dela Rosa while emphasizing his constitutional right to due process under Philippine law.

Councilor Julius Francie M. Rizada authored the resolution, which all members of the Sangguniang Bayan sponsored. The measure also carried the support of Mayor Jose Nelson Sala Sr., Vice Mayor Charlotte F. Gallego, and other municipal officials.

In the resolution, the council described dela Rosa as “a proud son of Santa Cruz” whose public service and rise to national prominence remain closely tied to the municipality and its people.

Born on Jan. 21, 1962, in Barangay Bato, Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur, dela Rosa is the son of Teodoro Diamaton dela Rosa Sr. and Anesia Cruspero Marapon. Before becoming a senator and former chief of the Philippine National Police, he was widely known in his hometown as a resident raised in modest circumstances in Davao del Sur.

The resolution said dela Rosa’s story reflects the aspirations of ordinary Mindanaoan families, tracing his journey from humble beginnings to holding high-ranking positions in government and law enforcement.

The municipal council also cited dela Rosa’s strong support base in his hometown during the May 2025 midterm elections, where he emerged as the top-performing senatorial candidate in Santa Cruz. Running under PDP-Laban, dela Rosa received 45,098 votes, accounting for about 63.46 percent of the municipality’s voter turnout.

The resolution came amid continuing public debate over developments related to the Duterte administration’s anti-illegal drug campaign, including reports of possible ICC actions and petitions filed before the Supreme Court of the Philippines involving constitutional and jurisdictional issues.

Despite expressing solidarity with the senator, the Sangguniang Bayan stressed that all legal matters must still be resolved within the framework of the Constitution and the country’s judicial system.

“The 1987 Philippine Constitution stands as the supreme protector of every Filipino’s liberty and dignity,” the resolution stated, emphasizing that no citizen should be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law.

The municipal council added that all enforcement actions and legal proceedings must remain anchored on Philippine laws, constitutional safeguards, and established judicial procedures.

Local officials said the resolution was not merely an endorsement of a political ally or hometown figure but also an affirmation of judicial independence, democratic institutions, and the rule of law.

The document also highlighted dela Rosa’s continuing ties with Santa Cruz and the pride many residents feel toward a fellow Santacruzeño who brought the municipality national recognition.

Municipal officials likewise cited the longstanding working relationship between Mayor Sala and dela Rosa, which they said was built on mutual respect, public service, and efforts toward the municipality’s welfare and development.

While expressing support for the senator, the Sangguniang Bayan maintained that all constitutional and legal questions should ultimately be resolved by proper judicial authorities free from political pressure or external influence.

The municipality also reiterated its commitment to democratic processes, Philippine sovereignty, and the constitutional rights of every Filipino citizen.

Copies of the resolution will be furnished to the Office of the President, the Senate of the Philippines, the Supreme Court, the Department of Justice, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Philippine National Police, the National Bureau of Investigation, and other concerned government agencies. DEF