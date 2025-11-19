Davao del Sur turns over covered courts, welcomes new scholars

THE Provincial Government of Davao del Sur has completed and turned over two newly constructed covered spaces with stages to Labon Elementary School and Tala-o Elementary School in the municipality of Sulop.

Each project, costing nearly ₱1.3 million, is expected to enhance the schools’ capacity to host meetings, assemblies, graduation rites, and other major academic activities.

Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas led the turnover ceremonies on November 18, 2025. She was joined by Sulop Mayor Atty. Jose Jimmy Sagarino, 2nd District Board Members Mark Joel Gallardo, Atty. Gladys Gascon, Kyra Valentin, Dyane Idulsa, and Atty. Carmelo delos Cientos III, represented by his son, Carmelo delos Cientos IV.

Funded through the Special Education Fund (SEF), the new structures form part of the provincial government’s continuing effort to strengthen public education infrastructure.

“Covered spaces with stage, atong gi-turn over ngadto sa Labon ug Tala-o Elementary Schools sa (we turned over to Labon and Tala-o Elementary Schools in) Sulop, Davao del Sur. Congratulations!” Governor Cagas said.

1,400 new scholars added to capitol scholarship program

A day earlier, on November 17, the provincial government held the acceptance and orientation ceremony for 1,400 new Capitol Scholars at the Provincial Coliseum. The scholarship initiative — one of the flagship programs of the late Governor Dodo Cagas — has been sustained by his son, former governor and now Vice Governor Marc Cagas, and is currently continued by Governor Yvonne Cagas.

With the new batch, the province now supports a total of 6,200 scholars enrolled in various tertiary institutions across Davao del Sur. Each beneficiary receives a tuition subsidy of ₱8,000 per semester.

To maintain the program, the provincial government allocates at least ₱100 million annually.

Governor Cagas formally welcomed the new scholars, emphasizing the province’s commitment to expanding access to higher education and supporting youth development.

Both the infrastructure turnover and the expansion of the scholarship program highlight the provincial government’s continuing investment in education — improving school facilities and easing the financial burden on students and their families. CEA