Davao del Sur turns over infra projects in Digos, Kiblawan

A SERIES of newly completed infrastructure and education projects funded by the provincial government are bringing renewed hope and improved public services to communities in Digos City and the Municipality of Kiblawan.

Led by Davao del Sur Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas, provincial officials formally turned over several facilities in early March 2026, including a renovated barangay hall, a new covered school space, a farm-to-market road, and additional classrooms.

These projects aimed at strengthening community governance, improving education, and boosting rural livelihoods.

Restoring a community landmark in Mahayahay

One of the most symbolic projects was the renovation of the two-storey barangay hall in Barangay Mahayahay, Digos City. Originally constructed in 2005 during the tenure of former congressman Douglas Ralota Cagas, the building served the community for more than a decade before sustaining heavy damage during the 2019 earthquakes that struck Mindanao.

To preserve the building’s structural integrity and historical value, the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur allocated nearly ₱3 million for its repair and renovation.

The upgraded facility was formally turned over on March 4, 2026, in a ceremony attended by local officials, including Digos City councilors and community leaders.

Barangay Captain Wilma Labajo, together with barangay officials and residents, welcomed the improved facility.

Barangay halls serve as critical centers for grassroots governance, hosting community meetings, delivering local services, and coordinating disaster response.

According to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), well-maintained barangay facilities strengthen community participation and improve the delivery of frontline government services.

A long-awaited school facility in Balabag

For teachers and students at Balabag National High School in Digos City, the completion of a covered space with a stage marks the realization of a long-standing dream.

Funded through a ₱1.3-million allocation from the province’s Special Education Fund (SEF), the structure will serve as a venue for school programs, assemblies, and community events.

Gov. Cagas led the turnover ceremony on March 4, 2026, joined by city officials and school representatives.

Principal Marvin Padillo, along with teachers, parents, and students, expressed gratitude for the project.

“Kini nga covered space with stage, dili lang usa ka istruktura, kundili simbolo sa pagtinabangay sa atong provincial government, sa atong eskwelahan, ug sa atong komunidad, para sa mas maayong kaugmaon sa atong kabataan,” Giane Jake dela Cerna,

SK Chairman of Brgy. Balabag, said during the turnover ceremony.

(This covered space with stage is not just a structure, but a symbol of the cooperation of our provincial government, our school, and our community for a better future for our youth.)

Infrastructure improvements in schools play a significant role in student development. The Department of Education has emphasized that adequate school facilities support better learning environments and allow schools to host extracurricular activities that contribute to students’ holistic growth.

New opportunities in Kiblawan

Two additional projects were also turned over to the Municipality of Kiblawan on March 5, 2026: a concrete farm-to-market road and a new classroom building.

The nearly ₱4-million farm-to-market road connects Purok 5 to the Busay Tourism Site in Barangay Waterfall. The road is expected to improve the transport of agricultural goods while opening easier access to the area’s emerging tourism destination.

The importance of such infrastructure has long been highlighted by the Department of Agriculture and the World Bank, which note that farm-to-market roads help farmers reduce transportation costs, improve market access, and increase rural incomes.

For local residents, the new road represents more than convenience, it brings long-awaited safety and accessibility.

Danilo Pomperada, a barangay tribal chieftain, recalled the difficult conditions residents endured for many years.

“Sa panahon pa gyud nga gamay pa gyud ko, dili gyud ni siya lalim nga dalan, perte ka-lisod. Gani daghan na ang nadisgrasya dinhi, naay natabunan og bukag tungod aning naay mga kargang mga saging mga produkto gikan sa bukid, apan karon tungod niini nga project sa atong gobernadora mapasalamaton kaayo mi'g dako tanang lumulupyo gikan sa sitio Magbok, ug diri sa Centro Barangay Waterfall medyo hamugaway na gyud among dalan,” he said.

(Since I was still young, this road was never easy—it was extremely difficult. Many accidents happened here, and some people were even buried under fallen baskets of bananas and other products from the mountains. But now, because of this project of our governor, all residents from Sitio Magbok and here in the center of Barangay Waterfall are very grateful, as our road has become much more comfortable to travel.)

Expanding learning spaces

Also turned over in Kiblawan was a one-storey, two-classroom building at Molopolo National High School worth ₱1.598 million. The facility will help ease classroom congestion and support the school’s daily teaching needs.

Parents and school officials said the project highlights the value of public education in shaping future leaders.

“Dili kamahayan nga sa magpa-eskwela public school kay very competitive. Og gani pipila sa atong mga leaders niagi sa education system sa public schools,” said Engr. Jerem Heliane, PTA president.

(There is no regret in sending children to public schools because they are very competitive. In fact, several of our leaders came from the public school education system.)

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (Unesco) has repeatedly underscored the importance of adequate classrooms in improving learning outcomes, particularly in developing communities where overcrowding can limit educational opportunities.

Building communities through infrastructure

Across Davao del Sur, the newly turned-over facilities reflect a broader effort by local government leaders to strengthen basic services: from governance centers and school facilities to rural roads that connect farmers and tourism sites.

For residents, the projects represent tangible improvements in everyday life, places where communities can gather, students can learn, and farmers can transport their products more safely and efficiently.

As local leaders and residents celebrated the completion of the projects, many expressed hope that continued investment in community infrastructure will bring even more opportunities to the province in the years ahead. CEA