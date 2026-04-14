Davao del Sur turns over nearly ₱6-M seawall in Balasinon, Sulop

FOR RESIDENTS of Barangay Balasinon in Sulop, Davao del Sur, the sound of waves has long carried both comfort and concern. But on April 8, 2026, that concern eased as the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur formally turned over a ₱5.998-million seawall project designed to protect their coastal community.

Stretching 133 meters along the shoreline, the seawall now stands as a barrier against rising tides and strong waves, natural threats that have increasingly affected coastal areas in recent years.

The turnover ceremony was led by Provincial Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas, joined by members of the provincial board.

According to residents, the project would safeguard their homes and livelihoods situated near the coast, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall and extreme weather events. For them, it represents not just infrastructure, but a sense of security.

A community long at risk

Coastal communities like Balasinon are among the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, including sea-level rise, storm surges, and coastal erosion.

According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, shoreline protection structures such as seawalls are critical in reducing the destructive force of waves and preventing further land loss.

Residents in Balasinon have long struggled with encroaching waters, especially during storms and calamities.

According to locals living along the coast, the project is a significant help, addressing the persistent problem of rising sea levels, particularly during disasters.

Barangay Captain Rosalie Deduyo expressed the community’s gratitude during the turnover:

“Ako, kami nagapasalamat og dako sa atong probinsiyal nga panggamhanan, sa atong halangdong gobernadora, Gov. Yvonne R. Cagas, niining seawall project, nga usa ka mahinungdanong proyekto alang sa proteksyon ug kaluwasan sa atong kumonidad, ilabi na sa panahon sa kakusog sa pag-ulan ug pagbaha. Kini dili lamang imprastraktura, kundili usa ka simbolo sa pag-atiman ug gugma sa atong gobernadora sa atong paraiso og labaw na sa mga lumulupyo sa barangay Balasinon,” she said.

(I, we, extend our heartfelt gratitude to our provincial government, especially to our esteemed governor, Gov. Yvonne R. Cagas, for this seawall project, which is an important initiative for the protection and safety of our community, particularly during heavy rains and flooding. This is not just infrastructure, but a symbol of our governor’s care and love for our paradise, especially for the residents of Barangay Balasinon.)

More than just a barrier

Seawalls are among the most widely used coastal defense structures globally. Studies by organizations such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration note that properly designed seawalls can significantly reduce coastal flooding and erosion by absorbing and deflecting wave energy.

In the Philippines, where over 60 percent of the population lives in coastal areas, such infrastructure plays a vital role in disaster risk reduction. The Department of Public Works and Highways has also emphasized seawalls as key components in protecting communities from storm surges and preserving critical coastal zones.

However, experts also highlight that seawalls work best when combined with other measures such as mangrove rehabilitation and proper land-use planning, ensuring long-term coastal resilience.

Investing in safety and resilience

For the provincial government, the Balasinon seawall reflects a broader commitment to protecting vulnerable communities and strengthening local resilience against climate-related risks.

As climate patterns continue to shift and extreme weather events become more frequent, projects like this offer more than immediate protection; they provide communities with the confidence to rebuild, adapt, and thrive.

For residents of Balasinon, the seawall now stands not only as a defense against the sea, but as a visible promise that their safety and future is a priority. CEA