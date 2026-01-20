Davao del Sur turns over renovated brgy facilities

THE Provincial Government of Davao del Sur continues to strengthen community resilience and public service delivery with the turnover of newly renovated barangay gymnasiums that double as evacuation centers, underscoring the province’s focus on disaster preparedness, safety, and grassroots development.

On January 15, 2026, provincial officials formally turned over a newly renovated gymnasium and evacuation center in Barangay Tiguman, Digos City. The facility improvement project, worth ₱2,498,500, was led by Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas and Vice Governor Marc Cagas, with Provincial Board Members Rey Aballe, Marla Almendras, and Shiela Cagas in attendance, alongside local officials and barangay residents.

Barangay Tiguman Captain Rommel Salboro expressed gratitude to the provincial government, emphasizing the community’s responsibility to take care of the facility.

“Kining gymnasium nga gihatag sa provincial government, gipanindot, amo sad kining ampingan (This gymnasium that the provincial government gave us has been improved, and it is our duty to take care of it),” Salboro said during the turnover ceremony.

He recalled how the renovation came about following a personal inspection by the vice governor.

“Niadtong Nov. 20 (2025) nitawag mismo nako si Vice Governor Marc Cagas, niingon siya nga ‘Kap Mel, sige ko'g kaagi diha sa inyo, akong gitan-aw inyong gym, buslot naman diay. Ato nang panindoton’ (On November 20, 2025, Vice Governor Marc Cagas personally called me. He said, ‘Kap Mel, I often pass by your area. I looked at your gym and saw that it already had holes. Let’s have it improved’),” Salboro shared.

The renovated gymnasium is expected to significantly enhance Barangay Tiguman’s disaster preparedness and response capacity by providing a safer, more resilient, and accessible evacuation center during calamities such as floods, earthquakes, and storms. Beyond emergencies, the facility will also serve as a venue for sports, community gatherings, and youth activities — functions that help foster social cohesion and promote healthy lifestyles at the barangay level.

‘No obstacle to genuine service’

The following day, January 16, 2026, Gov. Cagas led another turnover ceremony for a newly renovated barangay gymnasium in Barangay Darong, Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur. The ₱2,999,000 project was turned over with the presence of Provincial Board Members Marla Almendras and Rey Ayo, local officials, and residents.

Addressing the community, Governor Cagas stressed that public service continues despite challenges and threats.

“Almost 1 month or 2 months, wala mi ka-turn over kay tungod Pasko unya kato pang nahitabo pagpatay kay Kapitan Bucol. Kami pud naa pud mi death threats, pero dili na babag na dili mi muatubang sa mga tao, na dili namo mahatag ang mga proyekto (For almost one or two months, we were unable to conduct turnovers because of Christmas and what happened with the killing of Captain Bucol. We also received death threats, but these are not obstacles for us to face the people and deliver the projects meant for them),” she said.

Her remarks echoed the provincial government’s message that service delivery must continue, even amid security concerns, to ensure that communities receive much-needed infrastructure and support.

The newly upgraded gymnasium in Barangay Darong is expected to improve community activities by serving as a venue for sports events, meetings, and barangay programs. Like other renovated gyms in the province, it is also designed to function as a temporary shelter during emergencies and disasters, providing residents with a secure space in times of need.

Building safer, stronger communities

During the second week of January 2026 alone, the provincial government turned over four infrastructure projects to different barangays across Davao del Sur, reflecting an intensified push to complete and deliver community-level facilities early in the year.

By continuing to roll out infrastructure projects at the barangay level, the provincial government aims to ensure that development reaches even the most grassroots communities — reinforcing the message that, despite challenges, there will be “no obstacle to genuine public service.” CEA