Davao del Sur women lead celebration of resilience

COLOR, culture, and conviction filled the Davao del Sur Coliseum on March 25, 2026, as hundreds of women gathered for the culmination of this year’s National Women's Month celebration led by Davao del Sur Provincial Government through its Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO).

Representatives from local government units (LGUs), national government agencies, and the Kalipunan ng Liping Pilipina (Kalipi) showcased talent and solidarity through a series of competitions, including a modern ethnic dance contest and a colorful parade.

The festivities also featured raffle draws and prizes in cash and in kind, adding energy and excitement to the gathering.

The event underscored not just celebration, but recognition of women’s enduring contributions to families, communities, and the broader task of nation-building.

A platform for voices and realities

Speaking before participants, Boardmember Marla Almendras of the province’s first district highlighted the everyday struggles and sacrifices of women.

“We, women, face a lot of challenges; as mom, as lola. Minsan tayo pa ang breadwinner; tayo pa yung nanganak, mga solo parents, tayo pa ang nagpapalaki sa ating mga anak,” she said.

Her message reflected a reality echoed across the Philippines, where women often take on multiple roles — as caregivers, providers, and community leaders — while navigating economic pressures, such as rising fuel prices.

Almendras encouraged households to plant vegetables, sweet potatoes, and other food crops as a practical response to increasing costs.

As a vegetarian, she also urged women to adopt healthier diets, emphasizing the importance of nutrition in sustaining both family welfare and productivity.

Leadership support and representation

On behalf of Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas, Vice Governor Marc Cagas attended the program and expressed his appreciation for the role of women in his life, citing the influence of his mother and wife.

Also present were women leaders in local governance, including Board Members Shiela Cagas, Dyane Idulsa, and Almendras, as well as Zorrah Valentin. Their presence underscored the growing participation of women in leadership and governance.

Celebrating culture and excellence

Among the highlights of the event was the Modern Ethnic Dance Competition, where the Municipality of Matanao emerged as champion. The performance blended cultural heritage with contemporary expression, symbolizing the evolving identity of Filipino women — rooted in tradition yet forward-looking.

Women’s Month and nation-building

Celebrated every March, National Women’s Month in the Philippines is anchored on Republic Act No. 6949, which designates March 8 as National Women’s Day and the entire month as a period to recognize women’s contributions to society. The celebration is spearheaded by the Philippine Commission on Women, which promotes gender equality and women’s empowerment across sectors.

The observance aligns with global efforts such as International Women's Day and is guided by frameworks like the Magna Carta of Women (Republic Act No. 9710), which upholds women’s rights and participation in national development.

In communities like Davao del Sur, these policies take shape in grassroots initiatives — livelihood programs, health campaigns, and leadership opportunities—that enable women to actively contribute to economic growth and social progress. CEA