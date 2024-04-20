Davao delivery riders push for Revenue Code changes

A DAVAO-based delivery group bared its intent to draft a position letter advocating for amendments to the 2021 Revenue Code.

Eduardo Quijano, spokesperson for the United Davao Delivery Riders Association (Uddra), stated in a media interview, on Friday morning, April 19, 2024, at the Sanguniang Panglungsod, that they would be preparing a position letter addressing the necessary amendments to the revenue code. They aim to submit this letter to the city council within the next seven days.

“Mag prepare me og (We will prepare a) position letter for the amendment of the 2021 Revenue Code kailangan siya mabag-o (as it needs to be updated). We have five to seven days to prepare,” he said.

Upon submission, Quijano also said that the letter would be forwarded to Councilor Jesus Joseph Zozobrado, who chairs the Committee on Rules, Privileges, Laws, and Ordinances.

Zozobrado will then schedule another committee meeting to address the concerns raised by the delivery riders.

Zozobrado explained that the delivery riders must specify in their position letter why they believe amendments to the revenue code are necessary, particularly identifying the areas of concern.

“Kay kung makita natu nga tama sila, nga mas bug-at ilang punto then atoang i-amend (I want them to specify the areas of concern, and if we find their points valid, we will proceed with the necessary amendments),” he said.

Zozobarado had discussions with Councilor Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz, Chairperson of the finance committee, and Councilor Bai Hundra Cassandra "Sweet" Advincula, Chairperson of the Committee on Labor and Employment Opportunities, to collaborate on resolving similar issues.

He underscored that the main issue for the delivery riders is whether they should obtain a business permit or only an occupational permit, pending clarification of their employment status.

Regarding the request for a 60-day extension on business permit deadlines, Zozobrado clarified that extensions are not permissible under existing laws.

Contrary to Uddra's claims, Zozobrado differentiated their circumstances from those of Lazada drivers and stressed that the delivery riders are service contractors.

He indicated a possibility of reducing fees for delivery riders pending an investigation into their employment status, noting that certain fees, such as laboratory fees, health clearance fees, barangay clearance fees, and business permits may not apply to them.

Uddra petitioned Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte for an exemption from business permit fees, aiming to amend the revenue code to classify them as employees rather than business partners.

Meanwhile, Councilor Bernie Al-ag proposed repealing an ordinance that mandates delivery riders to obtain business permits during his privilege speech on January 23, 2024. RGP



