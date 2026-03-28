Davao drivers demand fuel tax cut as incomes shrink

PUBLIC utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers in Davao City are calling for lower fuel prices and the removal of value-added tax (VAT) on petroleum products as rising costs slash their daily earnings.

Junie Gallardo, 51, who has driven a jeepney for 30 years on the Matina Pangi route, said his daily take-home pay has dropped to P100 to P200 over the past three weeks—barely enough to support his wife and five children.

“Tibuok adlaw namo ginasubay-subay sa kalsada bisag init kaayo giagwanta namo ang kainit, pero ang gobyerno katong giingon nila nga tabang sa mga driver, asa na (We spend the whole day on the road, enduring the heat, but the government aid they promised—where is it now)” Gallardo said in a media interview on March 27, 2026.

He said fuel expenses have surged to more than P1,500 a day from about P700, while drivers work from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., with some extending until 10 p.m. to earn more.

Gallardo urged the government to release fuel subsidies immediately, saying drivers are struggling as fuel prices rise and free ride programs cut into their income. He said he may quit driving and look for construction work if conditions do not improve.

Samuel Adlawon, 67, who also plies the Matina Pangi route, said he works from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m. but now earns only around P200 a day, down from P600 to P700.

“Naa me karon nagkahiusa manawagan me na lihukan tana nila kay mao mao ang kalisod na amoang gi antos sa pagpamasahero

(We are united in calling on them to act because the hardship we endure every day is the same),” Adlawon said.

He said his income barely covers maintenance medicines, utilities, and daily needs. He added that the P5,000 fuel subsidy is not enough, as it would only cover a few fuel refills or basic food items for a few days.

Danilo Corales, a driver for 12 years, said he pays P600 daily in vehicle rent and has little left to take home. He said his operator could not reduce the rent due to rising fuel costs.

Protests and transport strike

Kilusang Mayo Uno Southern Mindanao, along with drivers and commuters, staged a transport strike and simultaneous protests in Buhangin, Bunawan, and Matina Crossing.

About 20 protesters gathered in Matina Crossing, 40 in Bunawan, and 20 in Buhangin.

Drivers called for the removal of VAT and excise taxes on fuel, a rollback of fuel prices to P55 per liter, fare increases across all transport modes, and a P1,200 family living wage.

They also pushed for greater government control of the oil industry to ensure affordable fuel prices and voiced opposition to the ongoing war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Gallardo said even a P1 increase in minimum fare would help drivers cope with daily expenses and urged fellow drivers to unite.

Adlawon said fuel subsidies have already been distributed in Manila and called on the government to speed up distribution in Davao, where drivers are expected to receive aid in April.

Police dispersal, classes suspended

Police from the Talomo Police Station later asked protesters at Matina Crossing to disperse due to the lack of a permit. The group complied peacefully.

Lt. Allan Cajita, deputy for administration, gave the group five minutes to clear the area and directed them to hold protests at Freedom Park along Roxas Avenue.

He said the rally did not disrupt traffic but stressed the need to follow proper procedures.

Despite the strike, many jeepney drivers continued to operate, saying they needed to earn a living.

Several schools suspended face-to-face classes and shifted to online learning, including the University of Mindanao, University of Southeastern Philippines, San Pedro College, and Holy Cross of Davao College, among others.

Fuel prices seen rising

Fuel prices are expected to increase next week, with diesel projected to rise by P11 to P12 per liter and gasoline by about P3 per liter.

The Department of Energy said the Philippines has received its first shipment of diesel under the government’s Emergency Energy Security Program, totaling 142,000 barrels for distribution to local retailers.

The recent escalation of conflict in the Middle East has pushed global oil prices higher, adding pressure on transport workers and consumers. RGP