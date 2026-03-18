Davao drivers struggle amid fuel price hikes

DRIVERS in Davao City face another blow as oil companies raised fuel prices on Tuesday, March 17, adding to the hike implemented just a week earlier on March 10.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said this week’s adjustment will push diesel prices up by P20.40 to P23.90 per liter, gasoline by P12.90 to P16.60 per liter, and kerosene by P6.90 to P8.90 per liter.

Local drivers said the increases are hitting their earnings hard.

Allan, a jeepney driver, said the rising fuel prices have significantly reduced their income. "Dako kaayo bawas sa among kita tungod sa presyo, maong unta ibalik nalang sa dati ang presyo sa petrolyo (Our earnings have dropped significantly because of the prices. I hope fuel prices go back to what they were before)," he said.

Delivery driver Ruben Moja shared how the higher costs are cutting the fuel he can buy.

"Layo ra gyud kaayo sauna ug karon. Ang P100 nimo sauna, duha pa ka litro. Karon is a nalang ka litro, dako kaayo ang nawala (It’s very different now compared to before. With P100, I used to get two liters. Now I only get one liter, and that’s a big loss)," he said.

He added that the fuel that used to last two days now barely lasts one.

In response, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) approved a P1 fare hike for traditional public utility jeepneys starting March 19, raising the base fare from P13 to P14 for the first four kilometers. Modern jeepneys will see a P2 increase, from P15 to P17.

Analysts cite ongoing tensions in the Middle East for driving global oil prices higher, a trend that directly impacts local fuel costs and the daily expenses of Davao drivers.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, ordered the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to suspend the planned increase in public transport fares to protect commuters amid rising fuel and operating costs.

“Hindi ito ang panahon para magtaas ng pamasahe para sa ating mga kababayan (This is not the time to increase fares for our fellow citizens),” Marcos said.

The DOTr had approved a provisional hike, raising traditional jeepney fares by P1 to P14 for the first four kilometers, while modern jeepneys were set to charge P17 after a P2 increase. The adjustment came as authorities responded to soaring fuel prices, which have heavily affected transport operators.

“Inutos ko sa DOTr... i-postpone lang muna natin ’yan dahil nasa gitna tayo ng sitwasyon na ito na kailangan ipagpatuloy ang ating pag-alalay sa mga commuter, sa ating mga manggagawa, mga estudyante, at lahat ng gumagamit ng ating transport system (I have instructed the DOTr to postpone it for now, as we are in the middle of a situation where we need to continue supporting our commuters, workers, students, and everyone who uses our transport system),” Marcos added.

The President assured public utility vehicle drivers of immediate government assistance. “Huwag po mag-alala ang ating mga transport workers dahil mamadaliin po namin, dadagdagan po namin ang suporta sa inyo para naman ay hindi kayo masyadong mahirapan (Our transport workers should not worry, as we will expedite and increase the support for you so that you won’t have to struggle too much) ,” he said.

As part of relief measures, Marcos announced the nationwide rollout of Libreng Sakay or free rides, along with fare discounts on major rail systems and toll roads to ease travel costs.

Despite ongoing disruptions, the government aims to keep the impact on daily life to a minimum, seeking to ensure that residents can continue their work and students can attend school without interruption.

Marcos underscored that the government remains fully committed to supporting the public and is constantly finding ways to maintain normal, orderly, and safe living conditions for all Filipinos. NONELYN B. AMODO, DORSU, SUNSTAR INTERN, WITH SNS