Davao durian vendors struggle with price surge

DESPITE the kick-off of the two-week Araw ng Dabaw celebration on March 1, 2024, some durian vendors are grappling with low demand, affecting their income.

SunStar Davao's recent monitoring at the Magsaysay Fruit Stand reveals that durian prices range from P180 to P200 per kilo on average.

The prices vary depending on the variety, with Puyat, known for its export quality and excellent taste, commanding the highest range of P180 to P200 per kilo.

According to vendors, Puyat is a top seller in Davao City, especially popular among visitors from other countries and different parts of the Philippines.

Carlo, a vendor, said that before the city started exporting tons of durian to China, prices were between P60 to P100 per kilo during the fruit season. However, with China's continuous demand for durian, prices have surged.

Arancillo, another durian variety, is priced at P150 to P160 per kilo, with class A and B at P120 to P140 per kilo.

Vendors note that durian prices typically rise in March as it is the off-season, with ample supply between August and September.

“Mahal man gud ron, dili man gud kaayo season. Ang season ani August paman to September (It has a high price now because it is off-season. Its season would be in August to September),” Ariel, another vendor, said.

Despite the current challenges, vendors remain optimistic that sales will increase during the Araw ng Dabaw celebration.

In 2023, the Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) shipped 18 metric tons of durian to China, aligning with the bilateral agreement signed during President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s state visit to China on January 3, 2023. Mary Cris C. Eusebio, Ezekiah O. Morales, DNSC Interns