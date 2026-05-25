Davao Eagles brace for Palarong Pambansa basketball title defense

The Davao Eagles begin their title-retention campaign with renewed confidence as the secondary boys basketball team braces for another tough journey in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa, which officially opened Sunday, May 24, in Agusan del Sur.

Defending champion Davao Region will open its campaign against the Ilocos Region at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 25, at the EOC Evacuation Center in Prosperidad, with the Eagles looking to set the tone early in one of the country’s most competitive youth basketball tournaments.

The Davao Eagles elementary boys basketball team already delivered an emphatic start for the region after dismantling the Negros Island Region, 102-48, on Saturday, May 23.

Secondary boys head coach Jess Linus Evangelio said they expect a physical battle against Ilocos after scouting its narrow five-point victory over the Zamboanga Peninsula Region during the opening day of competition Saturday, May 23.

“Defense lang talaga kami then dominate namin ang paint. Takbuhan din namin (We will rely on our defense, dominate the paint, and push the tempo in transition),” Evangelio told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview, emphasizing the Eagles’ trademark pressure defense and transition game.

Evangelio admitted that Ilocos immediately presents a challenge because of its size advantage.

“First game with Ilocos kasi malalaki sila. Hindi lang kami magkumpyansa (Our first game against Ilocos will be a challenge because they are a big team. We just need to stay focused and avoid being overconfident),” he said.

The veteran coach said the Eagles continue to rely on discipline, conditioning, and relentless effort to compensate for their lack of height against taller regional squads.

“Compared to other teams in Palarong Pambansa, they are bigger than us, so we need to be stronger,” Evangelio said in an earlier interview.

“We combine gym work, sprinting, and conditioning. Other teams are bigger, so we need to be stronger and work harder. We may not be the tallest, but we will make sure we are the hardest-working team,” he added.

The Eagles sharpened their preparation through a demanding daily training schedule leading to the national meet.

“From Monday to Sunday, we train every day. Everyone understands the level of commitment required,” Evangelio said.

Leading Davao Region’s secondary boys squad are Ateneo de Davao University standouts Rhysus Rafael B. Bajenting, Rene Clert N. Baterbonia, Aaron Joash E. Bayanban, Matt Jerrick J. Cayetano, Al Ivx M. Damag, Aeron Lloyd F. Luague, Jhon Mark J. Peligrino, Elijah Wayne D. Quintao, John Leisley P. Repompo, John Mark E. Sanoria, Gerald D. Siason, and Marcus Niño P. Sisican.

The team also tapped Paul Stephen E. Estandarte of Lamb of God Sped Academy and Gian Carlo S. Bulasa of Elias B. Lopez Memorial National High School to reinforce the defending champions.

Bryan Ric Constantino serves as Evangelio’s assistant coach.

After facing Ilocos Region on Monday, the Davao Eagles will battle Eastern Visayas at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, before taking on host region Caraga at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 27. Davao Region will then close its elimination round campaign against the Zamboanga Peninsula at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 28.

With another national title at stake, the Eagles hope their speed, defense, and relentless work ethic can once again carry Davao Region deep into the tournament. MLSA