Davao Eagles fly past NCR, back-to-back Palarong Pambansa title in sight

Defending champion Davao Region moved within one victory of a back-to-back championship after overpowering National Capital Region, 76-66, in the secondary boys basketball semifinals of the 2026 Palarong Pambansa on Friday evening at the EOC Evacuation Center of the Datu Lipus Makapandong Gov. D.O. Plaza Sports Complex in Agusan del Sur.

Backed by a roaring partisan crowd, the Davao Eagles weathered NCR's repeated comeback attempts and delivered timely baskets down the stretch to book a return trip to the gold-medal match.

Ateneo de Davao University's Aaron Bayanban caught fire from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points, knocking down five of his seven three-point attempts to lead the Eagles.

The victory completed Davao's biggest test yet in its title defense and extended its dominant tournament run, showcasing the depth and experience of the reigning champions.A partisan crowd filled the venue, rallying behind the Eagles from the opening tip and helping fuel an explosive start.

Davao stormed to a 24-10 first-quarter lead behind its relentless defense and Bayanban's outside shooting. The Eagles continued to dictate the tempo in the second quarter and built a commanding 36-16 advantage after a buzzer-beating triple by Bayanban.

Rene Clert Baterbonia added to the assault early in the second period as Davao threatened to pull away completely.

But NCR, represented by University of the East, refused to fold.

The Metro Stars clawed back behind a determined second-half rally and cut the deficit to as low as five points on several occasions. Each time NCR threatened, however, the Eagles answered with key baskets and defensive stops to keep control of the contest.

Davao carried a 45-31 lead into halftime before NCR trimmed the gap in the third quarter. The Eagles then steadied themselves in the final period and closed out the victory behind their composure and championship experience.

Head coach Jess Linus Evangelio welcomed the win but quickly shifted his focus to the final.