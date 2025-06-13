Davao Eagles’ Palaro basketball MVP Rene Barterbonia eyes Asean glory

FRESH off a historic basketball gold medal finish at the 2025 Palarong Pambansa, Davao Eagles standout Rene Clert Barterbonia shifts his focus to an even bigger stage: the 14th Asean Schools Games (ASG) in Brunei.

Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) senior high school studentBarterbonia, who earned the most valuable player (MVP) title after leading the Eagles to victory in the Palaro secondary boys' basketball tournament, said the team is now preparing to represent the Philippines in the regional competition.

“Syempre masaya rin, dahil hindi na region o city yung nirerepresent namin, kundi Pilipinas na talaga (Of course, we’re happy again—because this time, we’re not just representing our region or city, but the Philippines itself),” the 17-year-old champion told SunStar Davao in an interview after a recent press conference hosted by AdDU.

“First-time ko sumali, naging regional champion, tapos ngayon Palaro champion (It’s my first time to qualify, I became a regional champion, and now a Palaro champion),” Barterbonia shared.

He credited the team’s success to relentless effort and unity.

“Pinupush ko sila palagi na mag-hard work. Palagi ko silang pinupush sa kanilang limits—na kaya nila, kaya natin, kaya naming lahat (I always push them to work hard. I constantly push them to their limits—telling them they can do it, we can do it, all of us can),” he said.

Two weeks after the championship run in Ilocos Norte, the Davao Eagles have returned to training, this time with the national flag on their jerseys. For Barterbonia, the transition from regional pride to national representation brings renewed motivation.

He also expressed heartfelt thanks to Dabawenyos who supported them throughout their Palaro journey.

“Thank you sa lahat ng suporta sa amin. Thank you sa tiwala, thank you (Thank you for all the support. Thank you for the trust—thank you),” he said.

As they prepare for the ASG, the Jess Linus Evangelio-coached Davao Eagles squad is not just aiming for another gold—they’re carrying the hopes of a nation, eager to prove that young Filipino athletes can rise and shine on the international stage. Nyko C. Muaña, Spamast Intern