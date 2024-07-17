Davao Eagles soar to 4th place as Palarong Pambansa 2024 closes

Gratitude Night

Expressing his joy, Department of Education (DepEd) Davao regional director Allan Farnazo highlighted the region's achievements and thanked everyone involved in a "Gratitude Night" hosted at Cebu City's Don Carlos Gothong Memorial National High School on July 15.

"I am thankful for everybody who made this achievement possible," he said, underscoring the collaborative effort of local government units (LGUs) and various committees, acknowledging their crucial support.

"We had a Gratitude Night because this achievement is not only made by the leader. This achievement is made by the team, by the group. Taas ang motivation sa grupo kay grabe ka active atong mga LGUs sa support, perfect gyud! Maski gamay nga LGU nihatag gyud sa ilang mga contributions (The group's motivation is high because our local government units are very active in their support, which is perfect! Even small LGUs have made contributions)," he said.

The Davao delegation secured a total funding of P12.5 million from the region's LGUs, with Davao City contributing P5 million specifically for cash incentives awarded to Palarong Pambansa 2024 medalists from the region. Additionally, other DepEd division offices offered cash bonuses to their medal winners.

At the thanksgiving event, attendees included dedicated committees overseeing kitchen operations, transportation logistics, and other essential services. Also present were barangay captains, the host school administration and staff, and delegates, including athletes and coaches.

Golden efforts

According to DepEd Davao regional director Allan Farnazo, their strategic aim for this year's Palaro was to secure fourth place, a goal reiterated by Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte during the opening of the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 in April.

Key contributors to Davao's success included dancesport duo Francheska Dezzly Darvin and Bhenz Rudolf Owen Semilla from Francisco Bustamante National High School (FBNHS), who led with five gold medals. Swimmer Paolo Miguel Labanon also shone with four golds, setting a new Palaro record in secondary boys 800-meter freestyle.

"Mapasalamaton kita nakadeliver ang dancesports, naka-contribute, ug si Paolo nga consistent gyud since last year (We are grateful for the strong performances in dancesports and Paolo's consistent excellence)," the DepEd Davao regional chief added.

Davao del Norte's Xacks Jacob Boladro and Fiona Rose Golosino contributed three dancesport golds.

Other notable gold medalists were wushu artists Ivy Ledama (secondary girls group B 45kg) and Reinz Kyle Geraldo (secondary boys group A 48kg); arnisadors Chrisxelyn Familar (secondary girls full contact featherweight +44kg to 48kg), Aethan Razyy Fujita (secondary boys full contact half lightweight +60kg to 65kg), Vanessa Orozco (girls full contact bantamweight +40kgs to 44 kgs), and Michael Josh Macalisang (secondary boys full contact lightweight +55kg to 60kgs); netters James Vynald Ryle Aquino and Stephen Fuertes (secondary boys tennis doubles); taekwondo jins Alyhanna Parulan and Presrioland Jay Ariate (elementary girls taekwondo mixed pair poomsae), Alyhanna Parulan, Rhoanne Jane Tabanao and Minerva Kate Uyan (elementary girls team poomsae), Phoebe Charisse Jabilles (secondary girls category 6 +52 kg & not exceeding 55 kg), and Arnold Alesna (secondary boys category 4 +51 kg & not exceeding 54 kg); tracksters Meljun Sabidor (secondary boys javelin throw, new Palaro record) and Jessica Leah Losentes (elementary girls javelin throw); gymnasts Samantha Claire Jamotillo (WAG elementary girls floor excercise C1); wrestler Dan Nicholas Emiliano (secondary boys junior 58 kg); boxers Jeferson Amaya (secondary boys junior boys light flyweight 46-48kg) and Mark Daryll Dabuda (secondary boys boxing junior boys flyweight (48-50kg); and billiards player Kent John Gabia (secondary boys 9-ball singles).