Davao electricity rates rise due to El Niño

RESIDENTIAL consumers of Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light) will see a slight increase of P1.6254 per kilowatt hour (kWh) in the overall power rate for the period of May 11 to June 10, 2024, bringing it to 10.7608 per kWh from last April's P9.1354 per kWh.

For a typical household with an average monthly consumption of 200 kWh, this means a P325.08 increase compared to their April billing.

Davao Light attributes this rate increase to the ongoing El Niño phenomenon affecting the country. According to the company, the rise is primarily due to reduced supply from hydro plants caused by El Niño and the high price of electricity from the Philippine Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) in Mindanao, both affecting the Generation Charge.

The company's distribution rate, approved by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), has remained unchanged since 2013.

Earlier this month, Davao Light had warned consumers to use less electricity, anticipating rate increases in the upcoming months due to the power supply conditions and increased demand during the warm and dry season.

Davao Light also advises consumers to manage their energy use wisely to avoid higher bills. This includes reducing the usage of high-wattage appliances by limiting their operation hours or days and switching to energy-efficient appliances and lighting fixtures. DEF