Davao exports bananas, singkamas to Saudi Arabia

ABOUT 17.20 metric tons of Cardava bananas and singkamas (jicama) from the Davao Region are bound for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) said.

The send-off ceremony was held on July 24 in Barangay Tibal-og, Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte. It was attended by Regional Technical Director for Operations Marie Ann M. Constantino, Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division (AMAD) Chief Janet F. Dobli, and representatives of GERB Golden Hands Corporation.

DA-Davao Regional Executive Director Macario D. Gonzaga said the export shipment reflects the department's continued support for banana farmers and the region's agriculture sector.

He said farmers stand to benefit the most as they gain access to international markets while showcasing Philippine agricultural products abroad.

“These are opportunities for all farmers in Davao Region, not only in Davao del Norte, not only in Davao City but in the entire Davao Region,” Gonzaga said. “This is an opportune time for farmers because again para ni sa inyuha kay ang DA through it nangita gyud ta og mga mercado for a better price for your produce (This initiative is for you. Through the Department of Agriculture, we are actively looking for markets that can offer higher and better prices for your produce).”

The Cardava bananas and singkamas were exported by GERB Golden Hands Corporation. The corporation said that the products from Davao del Norte, specifically the Cardava bananas and singkamas, were produced under strict plant care and quality standards. This ensures that the region will be able to continue providing premium-quality products that meet international standards.

GERB Golden Hands Corporation exported the shipment.

The company said the Cardava bananas and singkamas from Davao del Norte were produced under strict crop management and quality standards, enabling them to meet international market requirements.

The export stems from market linkages established during the AGRA Middle East Exhibition 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where DA-Davao and GERB Golden Hands Corporation showcased the region's agricultural products to international buyers.

DA-Davao said the shipment demonstrates how international market promotion can create sustainable export opportunities, increase farmers' incomes and raise the global profile of agricultural products from the Davao Region.

Earlier this year, the region shipped its second batch of fresh Cardava bananas to Auckland, New Zealand. The export consisted of a 40-foot refrigerated container carrying 1,400 boxes of 12-kilogram export-quality bananas sourced from accredited farms in Davao del Norte. RGP