Davao expos target ₱300M–₱350M in sales

THE 2026 Philippine Building and Construction Exposition (PhilBex), Travel and Leisure Expo Davao (TLEX-Davao), and Manila Foods and Beverages Expo (Mafbex) aim to generate between ₱300 million and ₱350 million in revenue, organizers said.

Leo Salonga, PR and marketing head of PhilBex, said the group targets to exceed last year’s more than ₱200 million in total sales.

"We are confident that the PhilBex here in Davao would be welcomed by so many participants and visitors for the four-day event," he said at the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, May 4, at SM City Davao.

Organizers expect 20,000 to 25,000 visitors this year, up from about 15,000 in 2025, when the event coincided with the election period.

More than 200 exhibitors will showcase innovations, including artificial intelligence integrated with design, bamboo technology, robotics, new food products, and emerging tourism destinations.

Salonga said the event will connect participants with business owners, contractors, engineers, architects, and designers, while also serving as a learning hub through industry summits.

Interior designers can gain insights from the Philippine Institute of Interior Designers, network with architects and engineers, and explore new materials such as paints and marble, he added.

Salonga said the expo also aims to attract national companies to invest in Davao, citing the city’s strong economic potential.

The event runs from May 7 to 10, 2026, at the SMX Convention Center Davao in SM Lanang. Admission is free, and participants may register at worldbexevent.com. RGP