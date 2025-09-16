Davao eyes opportunities in golf tourism

DAVAO tourism officials are exploring golf tourism to enhance Davao City’s attractiveness to foreign tourists, particularly those from East Asian countries like Japan and South Korea.

“We are promoting golf tourism in Japan, kasi yan ang gusto kasi ng mga Japanese in fact not only Japanese but also Koreans. Yan talaga ang hinahanap nila,” says Gene Bangayan, co-chairperson of the Davao Mice Board.

(The Japanese want to play golf and not just the Japanese but also the Koreans, that is what they are seeking.)

Mice (Meetings Incentives Conventions Exhibitions) Board is a multisectoral group tasked to develop the Mice industry and promote Davao City as a premier Mice destination. Sports tourism, particularly golf, is a valuable extension to Mice programs as these are seen to attract attendees, enhance engagements, extend their stay, and support other related businesses.

“It’s so expensive for them to play in those places, and we have beautiful golf courses here,” Bangayan said.

She says that in their tourism promotions in Japan and South Korea, they include golf tourism as part of their package.

“We include golf packages, so aside from sightseeing naa gyud golf na activities (there are golfing activities). We have packages already that we sent to the DOT (Department of Tourism),” Bangayan said.

She added that there has been interest in the golf packages for Davao and they are following it up with the DOT.

For Department of Tourism-Davao Regional Director Tanya Rabat Tan, the city has three golf courses that can be offered to golf-loving tourists.

“In Davao City we have three 18-hole golf courses, and we actually have in Mati City a nine-hole golf course. There’s a big market for golf and we have big potential for that,” Tan said.

The three golf courses in Davao City include the Apo Golf and Country Club in Bago Aplaya, South Pacific Golf Club in Catalunan Pequeño, Rancho Palos Verdes in Mandug. In Mati City, Davao Oriental, there is the nine-hole Don Paco Rocamora Golf and Country Club located in Dahican.

Tan said there have been tour operators who are preparing packages for golf in Davao. “These packages are intended for the international market and also for the national market,” she added.

Philippine golf experience

Last August 29, the DOT launched its Philippine Golf Experience (GolfEx) program in Clark Pampanga. The GolfEx aims to present the country as a premier golfing destination by integrating golf tourism into the national tourism agenda.

“We have always known that the Philippines, with its stunning landscapes, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality, together with more than a hundred world-class quality golf courses across our islands, has all the makings of a world-class golf destination,” Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said in her speech at the GolfEx launch. PIA DAVAO