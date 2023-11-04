Davao farmers assoc win Cacao of Excellence

In a Facebook post, Auro Chocolate, one of Sofa’s partners in chocolate making, expressed gratitude on the association’s victory.

“The Sofa was established under our Organic Conversion Program (OCP), launched in 2021 in Barangay Saloy, Calinan District, Davao City. The members of this organization have been part of our amazing chocolate journey since 2015,” the chocolate producer stated in their Facebook post.

“It’s the 2nd time for our farming partners to be awarded this prestigious award! A NEW Philippine origin no less! [sic],” it added.

Meanwhile, Dante Muyco Jr., the Davao Regional Cacao Industry Development Council ( DRCID ) chairperson also lauded the farmers association’s achievement.

“For the 4th Straight Edition of COCOA OF EXCELLENCE since 2017, Philippines in THE WORLD's TOP 50 Cacao Beans 2023! Congratulations, Lady Farmer JUDITH GABASA of Saloy Organic Farmers Association [three celebration emojis], We are proud of you!! [sic],” Muyco said in his Facebook post.

After the competition’s technical committee evaluated 222 cacao bean samples from 52 origins, the Best 50 were selected based on “blind sensory evaluations”.

The Best 50 cacao will now be processed into dark chocolate and evaluated by a distinguished jury to determine Gold, Silver, and Bronze Award recipients. The Award winners will be celebrated at the Cacao of Excellence Awards Ceremony in Amsterdam, The Netherlands on February 8, 2024. ICE