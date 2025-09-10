Davao fire cases down, BFP cautions risks

FIRE incidents in Davao City fell sharply in the first half of 2025, but the Bureau of Fire Protection in the region (BFP-Davao) urged residents not to be complacent, warning that the holiday season often brings a spike in fire accidents.

From January to June 2025, the city logged 628 fire incidents, 406 fewer than the 1,034 cases recorded in the same period last year. This reflects a 39.26 percent decrease, which fire officials hailed as a positive sign.

Despite fewer cases, property damage remained heavy. Losses reached P105.39 million in the first six months of this year, down from P140.17 million during the same period in 2024.

Electrical short circuits remain the leading cause of fires, often linked to faulty or overloaded wiring and unattended appliances. Other common triggers include unattended candles and burners, as well as improperly discarded cigarette butts.

BFP reminded the public to adopt simple but life-saving safety habits: unplug appliances when not in use, double-check stoves and candles, and regularly inspect electrical systems. Quick reporting of hazards, they said, can also help save lives and property.

With Christmas approaching, fire officials also advised caution in using decorative lights, fireworks, and other holiday materials that can easily ignite. “Let’s keep our celebrations safe,” BFP said, urging Dabawenyos to make fire prevention a top priority this festive season. DEF