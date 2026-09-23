Davao firm turns banana waste into global fashion

A DAVAO del Norte social enterprise is turning discarded banana pseudostems into textile materials and fashion products while creating livelihood opportunities for persons deprived of liberty (PDL) weavers and marginalized artisans.

Gleizl Joy Soo, founder and owner of House of Musa, was featured in the Mindanao SHEconomy Spotlight during the recently concluded ASEAN Innovation Summit 2026 at the SMX Convention Center Davao. She shared how micro, small and medium enterprises can use sustainability, innovation and inclusion to compete in the global market.

“Standing before you at the Asean Innovation Summit 2026, I am deeply honored to speak as a daughter of Mindanao who took a local craft from our island and brought it to the global stage,” Soo said.

Born and raised in Davao del Norte, Soo said she founded House of Musa after retiring from the accounting profession in 2019. She spent 20 years as a certified public accountant before turning to social enterprise.

Her company uses banana pseudostems that would otherwise be discarded after harvest, extracting fiber that is woven into textile materials. The process connects agricultural waste, local craftsmanship, and fashion.

House of Musa currently works with more than 200 marginalized weavers and artisans, according to Soo. Its products have reached more than 15 countries and the four major fashion capitals — New York, Paris, Milan and London.

Soo said the business goes beyond conventional fashion models by putting inclusion at the center of its shows and production.

“Our fashion shows do not get the standard tall models. Instead, we have various models from all walks of life who directly buy our outfits for them to walk on the runway,” she said.

She said the model allows the people who wear the products to also become part of the business and its storytelling.

Soo said her accounting background helped prepare her to manage the financial and operational demands of running a social enterprise.

“My years in accounting were not a detour, but a preparation,” she said. “Today, through Musa, my purpose is clear: to prove that when strict financial discipline and operational innovation meet deep empathy, we can build a self-sustaining future where margin and mission thrive together.”

She said House of Musa combines sustainable practices, creativity, and inclusion to demonstrate how MSMEs can respond to changes in the global economy.

“By harnessing sustainable practices, creativity, and radical inclusion, House of Musa demonstrates how Asean MSMEs are not just adapting to industry shifts, we are steering them,” Soo said.

Soo also credited Philippine government programs, including training provided by the Department of Trade and Industry, as well as Asean forums, workshops, and training programs, for helping House of Musa develop its capabilities in the textile and fashion industry.

She said stronger networks and opportunities to scale can help Mindanao MSMEs reach more markets while preserving local heritage.

“To our partners across Asean: Mindanao’s MSMEs are ready to lead Industry 5.0,” Soo said. “When we empower micro and small enterprises with collaborative networks and scaling opportunities, we unlock the true competitive engine of the entire region.”

She urged Asean businesses to combine local heritage with human-centered innovation as they pursue growth.

“Let us continue to weave local heritage and human-centered innovation into the future of Asean,” Soo said. MLSA