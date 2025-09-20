Davao fish yield hits 408MT as of June 2025

THE City Agriculturist Office (CAgRO) reported that Davao City produced 408.86 metric tons of tilapia and hito fingerlings as of June 2025.

Aimee Evora, CAgRO’s fisheries head, said tilapia accounted for 385.99 metric tons, while hito contributed 22.87 metric tons. The city also produced 390 metric tons from mariculture and 665 metric tons from municipal fishing.

She noted that the lifting of the closed season had little impact on municipal fisherfolk, since most operate fish cages. Instead, the main challenge remains the habagat season, which disrupts operations due to weather disturbances.

Evora reported that eight fish farmers suffered losses worth P375,700 from the September 13 flash flood. The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) is expected to assist, including the distribution of fingerlings.

Aquaculture production, meanwhile, remains stable with the continued rollout of fingerlings. Under Project Lawa, 30 sites were established in 2024, benefiting 1,500 individuals.

This year, 16 more sites have been set up across various barangays, helping about 800 beneficiaries.

As of August 2025, the city has distributed 100,000 tilapia fingerlings and 50,000 hito fingerlings from procurement, while 259,800 were sourced from its own hatchery.

Evora also said that they are currently awaiting the second committee hearing for their proposal to declare two agricultural parks in the city. Under this initiative, areas in Lasang and Matina Aplaya would be declared mariculture parks, aiming to boost the local economy.

She expressed that the ordinance would allow communities to expand their mariculture areas, thereby encouraging investment in the city’s mariculture sector. The passage of the ordinance would improve fish production in Davao City, which remains heavily reliant on the supply from General Santos City and Davao Oriental.

"Kay kung atoang sariling production dili na gyud siya makaya na feed natu ang tibuok Davao City (We would not be able to feed the entire Davao City if we would rely on the city’s own fish production)," she said during the ISpeak media forum, on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at the City Mayor's Office (CMO).

As of August 2025, CAgRO recorded approximately 1,499 registered fisherfolk, 854 registered motorized bancas, 108 non-motorized bancas, and 962 fishing boat operators. RGP