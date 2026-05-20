Davao flood leaves 1 dead, collapses Callawa Bridge

AT LEAST seven barangays in Davao City were submerged in floodwaters Monday evening, May 18, after heavy rains triggered by the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and Easterlies inundated low-lying communities, left one person dead, and caused the collapse of a bridge in Barangay Callawa that formed part of a 2017 Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) infrastructure project.

The flooding affected at least 1,469 individuals, with 358 families forced to evacuate to temporary shelters after rivers overflowed and floodwaters rapidly rose in several parts of the city, according to the Office of Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao) and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

Among the hardest-hit areas were Barangays Matina Pangi, Matina Crossing, Buhangin, Talomo, and Callawa, where residents rushed to evacuate as floodwaters entered homes and roads became impassable during the heavy downpour around 7:45 p.m.

Authorities confirmed one fatality during the incident. A 21-year-old gasoline station attendant died after he was reportedly electrocuted and swept away by floodwaters in New San Isidro, Barangay Buhangin.

Police and rescue personnel from Central 911 later found the victim floating near his boarding house at around 2 a.m. Responders brought him to the Southern Philippines Medical Center, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Initial investigation showed the cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest secondary to electrocution and drowning.

The severe weather also caused the collapse of a bridge in Purok 2, Barangay Callawa, disrupting access for residents and motorists in the area.

Documents obtained by the media identified the damaged structure as part of the DPWH project “Concreting/Widening/Improvement of Bypass Road at Buhangin–Tigatto–Mandug–Callawa–Fatima Road, including Reconstruction of Callawa Bridge and RROW” under Contract ID 17LO-0133.

The project, awarded in 2017 to Premium Megastructures Inc., carried a contract cost of P184.5 million and was implemented during the term of then-Davao City 2nd District Representative Vincent Garcia.

DPWH-Davao spokesperson Dean Ortiz said the approximately 15-meter bridge had long been vulnerable to erosion caused by the gradual widening of the creek beneath it, a condition worsened by strong flood currents brought by continuous rainfall.

“The creek widened significantly over the years, eroding the bridge approaches until the structure could no longer withstand the pressure from the floodwaters,” Ortiz said.

No additional injuries were reported in connection with the bridge collapse, although authorities continued assessing damage in nearby communities.

In response to the flooding, the Davao City government suspended face-to-face classes and school activities in both public and private schools at all levels on Tuesday, May 19, to prioritize public safety and allow clearing operations in affected barangays.

Government work in local and national offices, including government-owned and controlled corporations, was likewise suspended, except for agencies involved in emergency response, public safety, health, and social welfare services.

Private establishments were given discretion to suspend operations but were encouraged to prioritize employee safety amid the adverse weather conditions.

City Information Officer Harvey Lanticse said evacuation and relief operations immediately began after reports of flooding in multiple communities.

“To ensure the welfare and safety of everyone and to give way to clearing operations, the LGU has suspended work and classes today, May 19, 2026, following the flooding incidents caused by heavy rainfall brought about by the Easterlies and ITCZ last night (Monday),” Lanticse said.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office and the Office of the City Mayor distributed food packs and initial assistance to displaced residents, including aid for the family of the flood fatality.

At least 16 evacuation centers opened to accommodate displaced families as response teams from the CDRRMO, Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committees, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, and other agencies conducted rescue, monitoring, and clearing operations.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao also mobilized prepositioned food and non-food items for affected families, while DPWH-Davao deployed heavy equipment and personnel to clear roads and monitor flood- and landslide-prone areas.

Authorities also intensified the dissemination of weather advisories and emergency alerts through social media, radio broadcasts, and digital communication platforms to warn residents in vulnerable communities.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration warned that moderate to heavy rains may continue over parts of Mindanao due to the prevailing ITCZ. Residents living in flood-prone and landslide-susceptible areas were urged to remain vigilant, monitor official weather bulletins, and immediately comply with evacuation advisories when necessary. DEF