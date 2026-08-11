Davao Floriculture Fair draws growing interest

MORE Dabawenyos are showing interest in gardening and floriculture, as flower growers and enthusiasts gather along the Davao City Coastal Road-Tulip Drive for this year's Kadayawan Floriculture Agri Trade Fair, where the Floriculture Industry of Davao Inc. (Fidi) is also pushing for wider recognition of the waling-waling as the country's national orchid.

Evelyn Laviña, the group’s president, said the fair includes a landscaping contest with cash prizes, backed by the city government, to encourage more people to join and show off their gardening skills.

Laviña said the competition will be judged by international judges from other countries, and that entries are evaluated based on how well participants care for and present their plants.

She said the group introduced "pocket gardens," or mini gardens, to widen participation in the competition beyond professional landscapers.

"Pinasimulan namin 'yong tinatawag naming pocket gardens, 'yong mga mini gardens lang para ang mga others who wanted to join even if they're not a landscaper, they can join, and it's not so expensive," she said in an interview with News Fort PH.

(We started what we call pocket gardens, these mini gardens, so that others who wanted to join, even if they're not a landscaper, can join, and it's not too expensive.)

She said the city government continues to encourage residents to revive gardening in Davao.

"The city is also encouraging na ibalik ang mga garden natin sa Davao because we are known for that," she said. (The city is also encouraging us to bring back our gardens here in Davao, because we are known for that.)

Around 50 booth owners from different areas are participating in this year's fair, all of them members of the Davao floriculture and agriculture industry, Laviña said. She added that many more had expressed interest in setting up additional booths, but the association had to limit participation due to limited space.

Laviña said the fair also showcases plants from members who work as breeders, some of whom have developed varieties that are more recognized abroad than in the Philippines. Laviña added that the association is also hoping to push for greater recognition of the waling-waling, which the Senate declared as the National Orchid of the Philippines under Senate Bill No. 2092, approved on third reading last June 17.

"It is all for the industry. It is not individualistic, but it is looking at the bigger picture,” she said.

The Kadayawan Floriculture Agri Trade Fair, organized by Fidi, runs from August 7 to 23 at the Davao City Coastal Road, Times Beach open space, and is open to the public throughout its run. GRS