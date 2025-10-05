Davao Food Terminal goes digital by 2026

THE Davao City Information Technology Center (CITC) has announced plans to digitalize the Davao Food Terminal Complex (DFTC) in Toril to help farmers and sellers efficiently market and sell their goods.

CITC Acting Head Nepthaly C. Talavera said the initiative aims to make the trading process faster and more accessible for both farmers and buyers. He explained that digitalization would help bridge the gap between producers and consumers by allowing real-time access to available products.

“Dali lang kay kaadtu ko sa food terminal natu and mingaw gyud a certain time, daghan lang tao sa early morning ug sa hapon but within the day wala gyud (I visited our food terminal and noticed it’s quiet most of the day. There are many people early in the morning and late in the afternoon, but almost none during midday)” he said during the ISpeak Media Forum on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at the City Mayor’s Office.

Talavera shared that the city plans to develop a Food Terminal App that will allow farmers to list their available produce, whether vegetables or fruits, which will then be reflected in the system. Both buyers and terminal operators will be able to view the available goods in real time.

Through the app, buyers can also place orders directly, which can be monitored by the City Agriculturist’s Office (CAgrO). The platform will include options for packaging to make delivery and pickup more convenient.

Talavera clarified that the project will not require a large budget since the app will be developed in-house by the CITC. The main focus, he said, will be on training farmers, baggers, and food terminal staff on how to use the technology. The app will be accessible via tablets or mobile phones.

He added that the digitalization project is still in its planning phase but assured that coordination with CAGRO is ongoing. The implementation is expected to begin in 2026.

To recall, the ₱1.086-billion Davao Food Terminal Complex was officially opened on May 28, 2019, to ensure that agricultural products are sold directly to consumers without the intervention of middlemen.

Located on a 20-hectare property in Toril, the complex features food processing centers, cold storage and warehousing facilities, a trading post, a technology and business incubation center, tourism components, agri-aquaculture facilities, and a water filtration and bottling plant. RGP