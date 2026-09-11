Davao fruits showcased at Mafbex Cebu 2026

FRESH fruits from Davao Region are currently featured at the Manila Foods and Beverages Expo (Mafbex) Cebu 2026 and displayed at the City Hall Grounds in Lapu-Lapu City through the Kadiwa on Wheels initiative.

In a Facebook post on Friday, September 11, 2026, the Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) said the expo, held at the IEC Convention Center in Cebu City from Sept. 10–13, showcased fresh fruits and other agri-products from the region.

Through its Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division, DA-Davao emphasized that the participation highlights the region's fruit production and promotes locally grown commodities to consumers, buyers, and stakeholders attending the four-day trade event.

Among the products showcased were high-value fruits harvested from Davao, known for its diverse agricultural output.

"DA-11 aimed to strengthen market linkages and create opportunities for local farmers, producers, and agribusiness enterprises by bringing their products closer to potential markets outside the region," the agency said.

Meanwhile, the Kadiwa on Wheels display at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall grounds runs until Sept. 11.

Based on DA-Davao data, a total of 20 metric tons of fruits will be showcased in various areas across Central Visayas until Sept. 16.

The initiative seeks to bring Davao's harvests closer to consumers in Central Visayas while expanding market opportunities for farmers. PNA