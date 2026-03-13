Davao gears up for durian rush

AS THE 89th Araw ng Dabaw month-long festivities approach, durian vendors across Davao City are gearing up for a surge of buyers eager to sample the region’s famed “King of Fruits.”

SunStar Davao visited fruit stalls at Bankerohan Public Market and Magsaysay Park, where sellers said prices for popular durian varieties fluctuate slightly depending on supply but remain mostly steady. Local favorites like Puyat are selling for ₱180–₱250 per kilo, while Cob and Arancillo range from ₱200–₱250 per kilo. Premium Musang King commands around ₱400 per kilo.

“Ana pa lang man gud ang durian karon, dili pa peak season mao medyo taas-taas pa gyud ang presyo (That’s just the current state of durian—it’s not yet peak season, so prices are still a bit high),” said Weng, a 36-year-old Bankerohan vendor, noting that harvests are still limited.

Cherry, a longtime seller at Magsaysay Park, added, “Naka-depende gyud na sa kuhaanan sa produkto. Kung asa gikuha ang durian, didto pud mag-base ang presyo (That really depends on where the fruit comes from. The price is based on the source of the durian),” explaining that prices vary by source.

Vendors reported mixed availability, with some noting lower stocks and others saying supply is “just enough” to meet demand. While still in season, the limited surplus suggests prices are likely to hold steady as the festivities begin.

Beyond fresh durian, shoppers can find durian-based delicacies and souvenirs, such as candies, jams, and other treats, often purchased as pasalubong. Seasonal fruits like mangosteen are also available, offering more choices for visitors exploring the city’s markets.

Vendors remain hopeful that locals and tourists alike will visit Davao’s fruit hubs to enjoy the flavors that have long made the city a top destination for durian lovers. MARCELINO F. MARANE II/DORSU, SUNSTAR INTERN WITH REPORT FROM MARIA JOANNA MAGLANA/DORSU, SUNSTAR INTERN