Davao generates P3.4B in 23rd China-Asean Expo

DAVAO Region agricultural products generated an initial P3.41 billion in sales and business opportunities during the 23rd China-Asean Expo (Caexpo) 2026 in Nanning, China, as local agribusinesses expanded their presence in one of the region’s key export markets.

The Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) reported that six agribusiness enterprises from the region participated in the five-day expo held from September 17 to 21 at the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center.

The initial figure included P1.54 million in retail sales, P32.13 million in booked sales, and P3.38 billion in sales still under negotiation.

The DA said the participating enterprises showcased a range of Davao products, including fresh and frozen durian, Cavendish bananas, banana chips, processed durian and mango products, banana-based products, and coconut charcoal.

Durian figured prominently in Davao’s participation, with the Chinese market providing another avenue for local producers and exporters to expand their international reach.

During the expo, Davao-based Raspina Tropical Fruits Inc. signed a sales contract with Zhongshou Zhongxin (Guangxi) Import and Export Trading Ltd. for 14 metric tons of fresh durian. The agreement was signed on September 20 and is expected to further open the Chinese market to Davao-grown durian.

The deal follows the Philippines’ first shipment of fresh durian to China in April 2023, when 18 metric tons of the fruit were exported. The initial shipment included varieties such as Puyat, D-101, Cob and Duyaya, following the bilateral protocol governing Philippine fresh durian exports to China.

The latest contract illustrates how trade events are being used to develop direct business connections between Philippine exporters and Chinese buyers. Reports from the expo also showed Chinese consumers taking interest in Davao durian, alongside other agricultural products presented by the region.

DA-11, through its Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division, supported the participation as part of efforts to establish market linkages for farmers and agribusiness enterprises and connect them with international buyers.

The agency reported spending P1.98 million for participation and staff expenses. Based on the total reported P3.41 billion in initial sales and business opportunities, the amount is equivalent to about P1,725 in reported sales and opportunities for every P1 in government support.

However, the figure should be viewed as an initial market result rather than completed sales, as about P3.38 billion of the reported amount remains under negotiation.

The 2026 Caexpo also provided a larger platform for Philippine exporters as the country served as the expo’s Country of Honor. The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions said the Philippine participation was aimed at expanding export opportunities and strengthening the country’s trade presence in China and the wider Asean market. DEF