Davao gold rush at Palaro

Labanon of Davao City, competing in his final Palaro appearance this year, ruled the secondary boys' 1,500-meter freestyle event with a time of 17 minutes and 2.32 seconds (17:02.32), surpassing Anton Paulo Dominick Della of Ilocos Region and Aishel Cid Evangelista of National Capital Region (NCR). Della clocked 17:27.52, while Evangelista registered 17:43.47 to secure the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

The 17-year-old Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MMCM) senior high school student secured the region's first two golds on Thursday, July 11, dominating the secondary boys' 400m freestyle and 200m butterfly events.

Labanon, who also got two relay silvers, was scheduled to compete in the 200m and 800m freestyle Sunday afternoon, July 14.